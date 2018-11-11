ADNOC grants Total 40% stake in gas concession

You are here

ADNOC Group CEO Sultan Al-Jaber said: “Total is ADNOC’s largest and one of its longest international partners, having been active in Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas sector since 1939.”
LONDON: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Sunday it has granted French energy firm Total a 40 percent stake in a major gas concession.
Under the terms of the agreement, Total will explore, appraise and develop the resources at the Ruwais Diyab Unconventional Gas Concession, according to a statement.
ADNOC said the award is “an important milestone to reach the target of 1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of unconventional gas production before 2030.”
The Abu Dhabi energy firm retains a 60 percent stake in the concession.
The agreement includes a six to seven-year exploration and appraisal phase which will then be followed by a 40-year production term.

 

“Total is ADNOC’s largest and one of its longest international partners, having been active in Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas sector since 1939,” said Sultan Al-Jaber, ADNOC Group CEO.
“This concession agreement marks an important and historic milestone in the development of Abu Dhabi’s gas resources, as we deliver our strategic commitment to ensure a sustainable and economical gas supply.
“Total and ADNOC have agreed on commercial terms that will enable the project to deliver maximum value from our unconventional gas reserves as we work toward achieving gas self-sufficiency, for the UAE, and transition to having the capacity to become a net gas exporter.”

Al-Jaber said ADNOC had received “significant interest” from other potential partners wanting to join other unconventional oil and gas concession areas, and that the company is “considering” such requests.
“Discussions are progressing with these multiple interested parties, and we will make further announcements in due course,” he said.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed said in a tweet that he had discussed with Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne “potential bio-energy cooperation” between the company and UAE institutions, Reuters reported.

 

FASTFACTS

1bn — ADNOC’s target, in cubic feet per day, for unconventional gas production before 2030.

Topics: business economy gas ADNOC Saudi Arabia

LONDON: Strong demand from China, greater industrial demand and rising supplies from the US, will “transform global natural gas markets over the next five years,” Jean-Baptiste Dubreuil, the IEA’s senior gas analyst, told Arab News.
He expected global gas demand to grow at an average rate of 1.6 percent a year, reaching just over 4,100 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2023, up from 3,740 bcm in 2017.
Dubreuil said: “China will become the world’s largest gas importer within two to three years, US production and exports will rise strongly, while at the same time — across the world — industry was replacing power generation as the leading growth sector.”
He forecast Chinese gas demand to grow by 60 percent between 2017-2023, thanks to policies aimed at reducing local air pollution by switching from coal to gas.
China alone accounts for 37 percent of the growth in global demand in the next five years and becomes the largest natural gas importer by 2019, overtaking Japan, the IEA has estimated.
The IEA has forecast strong growth in gas use in other parts of Asia, including South and Southeast Asia, driven by strong economic growth and efforts to improve air quality.

Topics: business economy gas China US

