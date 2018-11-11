You are here

  • Home
  • US-backed Syrian force resumes ground assault on Daesh
﻿

US-backed Syrian force resumes ground assault on Daesh

Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), visit a cemetary during the funeral of a fellow fighter, killed in an offensive by the Islamic State (IS) group against an SDF position, in the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishly in northeastern Syria, on November 11, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters
0

US-backed Syrian force resumes ground assault on Daesh

  • The Kurdish-led SDF said its operations in the Deir Ezzor area had restarted
  • Turkey views Kurdish influence in northern Syria as a national security threat
Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters
0

AMMAN: The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said on Sunday it had resumed a ground assault against Daesh in its last foothold near the Iraqi border, following the suspension of the offensive last month after Turkish shelling of northern Syria.
The Kurdish-led SDF said its operations in the Deir Ezzor area had restarted as the result of “intensive contacts between our forces’ leadership and the international coalition and active diplomatic efforts aimed at defusing the crisis on the (Turkish-Syrian) border.”
In a statement, the SDF said it was committed to continuing operations “to eliminate (Daesh).”
The US-led coalition kept up air strikes in the Deir Ezzor area despite the pause in SDF operations.
Turkey views Kurdish influence in northern Syria as a national security threat. The SDF is spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara views as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged a three-decade insurgency in Turkey.

Topics: Syria Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)

Iran upholds prison term for official convicted of spying

Updated 11 November 2018
AP
0

Iran upholds prison term for official convicted of spying

  • The court upheld Kamal Amirbeig’s sentence and fined him $200,000
  • Iranian authorities have jailed several dual nationals in recent years on espionage charges
Updated 11 November 2018
AP
0

TEHRAN, Iran: An Iranian appeals court has upheld the 10-year prison sentence of a former Foreign Ministry official convicted of spying.
The semi-official Fars news agency on Sunday quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi as saying the court upheld Kamal Amirbeig’s sentence and fined him $200,000. The report did not provide further information.
Iran rarely discloses the names or occupations of alleged spies.
Authorities have jailed several dual nationals in recent years on espionage charges. Rights groups have criticized those detentions, suggesting hard-liners in the judiciary are jailing Iranians with Western passports to use them as bargaining chips.
The US and Israel both view Iran as a regional menace, and are believed to have carried out past intelligence operations targeting its nuclear program.

Topics: Iran

Related

0
Middle-East
More sanctions likely on Iranian regime, says US national security adviser
0
Business & Economy
US grants Iraq 45-day waiver over Iran sanctions to import gas, electricity: US Embassy

Latest updates

US-backed Syrian force resumes ground assault on Daesh
0
Dr Aafia Siddiqui's family continues to be in the dark even as Pakistan vows to bring her back
0
Myanmar: Bangladesh set to start repatriating Rohingya
0
Mohamed Salah scores in Liverpool win over ‘frustrated’ Fulham
0
ADNOC grants Total 40% stake in gas concession
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.