Bahrain sentences four to death for police killing

UN chief says destruction of Yemen’s Hodeida port would be ‘catastrophic’

PARIS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned Monday that the destruction of the Yemeni port of Hodeida, a vital lifeline for millions of starving civilians, could trigger a “catastrophic” situation.

Medics and military sources told AFP at least 149 people have been killed in 24 hours of heavy clashes as government loyalists, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, fight to oust Houthi militia from the Red Sea city.

“If the port at Hodeida is destroyed, that could create an absolutely catastrophic situation,” Guterres told France Inter radio during a trip to Paris.