The Six: Innovations at the Global Grad Show in Dubai

DUBAI: Taking place during Dubai Design Week, the Global Grad Show is showcasing student-designed innovations from 100 universities around the world. Here are six of the fascinating projects on show.
Parity Pockets
Designed by Francesca Suman of the US-based Pratt Institute, these no-sew pocket extenders provide a solution to one example of gender bias in design — the often non-functional pockets in womenswear.
Neonomads Shelter
Students at the American University of Sharjah designed the tent for research scientists working in the desert that consists of a shaded area, a fireplace and storage units.
FingerReader
FingerReader, designed by students at the University of Auckland, is a wearable device that reads printed text out loud.
Imperial Race
Designed by Durrah Alomar of the German Jordanian University, this board game teaches people about Iraq’s ancient civilizations.
Journalist Drone
University of Tehran students designed this customizable drone that allows journalists to build drones differing in weight, size, flight capability and footage quality. In the future anticipated by this project, a journalist arrives at a scene and chooses the combination of drone modules needed to best capture the event.
ReefRover
NYU Abu Ahabi students designed this submersible drone that autonomously scans marine environments, especially coral reefs.