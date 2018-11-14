You are here

Coalition airstrikes killed 28 in eastern Syria

A view shows damaged buildings in Deir Ezzor. (Reuters)
Updated 14 November 2018
AFP
  • Since 2014 the US-led coalition has acknowledged direct responsibility for more than 1,100 civilian deaths in Syria and Iraq
Airstrikes by the US-led coalition have killed 28 people in an eastern Syria holdout of Daesh on the Iraqi border, a war monitor said on Tuesday.
Those killed in the village of Al-Shaafa on Sunday included 22 civilian members of Daesh families, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.
“On Tuesday, 22 bodies of civilians were retrieved including nine children, as well as the remains of six other people not yet identified,” Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.
“The strikes targeted Daesh homes in Al-Shaafa,” he said, inside a last pocket under terrorist control in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor.
The bodies could not be retrieved earlier because air raids were ongoing, he said.
A coalition spokesman did not immediately reply for a request for comment, but has previously said that it would investigate any credible claims of civilian casualties.
The coalition has been backing a Kurdish-led alliance called the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighting the terrorists.
The SDF late last month suspended its fight against Daesh in protest at Turkish shelling of Kurdish militia positions along Syria’s northern border.
But they said on Sunday they were resuming their battle after “intensive contacts” with the international coalition and “strong diplomatic activity” to defuse the crisis.
Daesh overran large parts of Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014, proclaiming a “caliphate” in land it controlled.
But the terrorist group has since lost most of it to various offensives in both countries.
In Syria, the group has seen its presence reduced to parts of the vast desert and the pocket in Deir Ezzor.
Since 2014 the US-led coalition has acknowledged direct responsibility for more than 1,100 civilian deaths in Syria and Iraq, but rights groups put the number killed much higher.
Syria’s war has killed more than 360,000 people since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-regime protests.

UN Security Council meets on Gaza violence

A photo taken on November 12, 2018 shows a ball of fire above the building housing the Hamas-run television station al-Aqsa TV in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike. (AFP)
Updated 14 November 2018
AFP
  • Seven Palestinians were killed in Gaza as Israeli strikes targeted militants and flattened buildings
  • Palestinian militant groups including Hamas, which rules Gaza, issued a joint statement earlier announcing an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire with Israel
UNITED NATIONS, United States: The UN Security Council met behind closed doors Tuesday to discuss the escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip but there was no agreement on how to address the crisis, diplomats said.
Kuwait, which represents Arab countries at the council, and Bolivia requested the meeting following the worst flareup in Gaza since the 2014 war between Hamas and Israel.
Addressing reporters after the 50-minute meeting, Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour said the council was “paralyzed” and had “failed to shoulder its responsibility” to take action to end the violence.
“There is one country that is not allowing discussion at the council,” Mansour told reporters, in a reference to the United States, which has taken a pro-Israeli stance under President Donald Trump.
There was no statement from the council on the crisis. Such statements are agreed by consensus by all 15 council members.
Kuwait’s Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi said the majority of council members were of the view that the top UN body “should do something” and some suggested a visit to the region, but no decision was taken.
Palestinian militant groups including Hamas, which rules Gaza, issued a joint statement earlier announcing an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire with Israel.
The groups said they would abide by the truce as long as Israel did the same, but there was no immediate comment from the Israeli side.
Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon earlier said “we will not accept a call for both sides to exercise restraint” and laid the blame for the violence squarely on the Palestinians.
Seven Palestinians were killed in Gaza as Israeli strikes targeted militants and flattened buildings in the worst escalation of violence since the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas.
The latest round of violence began on Sunday with a botched Israeli special forces operation inside the Gaza Strip that turned deadly and prompted Hamas to vow revenge.
Palestinian militants responded with rocket and mortar fire. An anti-tank missile hit a bus that Hamas says was being used by Israeli soldiers. A soldier was severely wounded in the attack.
Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have fought three wars since 2008, and protests and clashes along the Gaza border since March 30 have repeatedly raised fears of a fourth.

