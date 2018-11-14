You are here

Spotify launches in the Middle East and North Africa

Spotify has been unofficially available in the Middle East for several years via accounts usually registered in other markets such as Europe. (Reuters)
Updated 14 November 2018
Reuters
Spotify launches in the Middle East and North Africa

  • Services would now be available in 13 Arab markets including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt
  • Spotify also launched its ‘Arab hub’ collection of playlists of Arab music on Wednesday
Updated 14 November 2018
Reuters
DUBAI: Spotify, the world’s most popular paid music streaming service, officially launched in the Middle East and North Africa on Tuesday.
The company said services would now be available in 13 Arab markets, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Morocco but not Libya, Iraq, Syria, or Yemen.
Spotify has been unofficially available in the Middle East for several years via accounts usually registered in other markets such as Europe.
Claudius Boller, who previously worked in the region with Universal Music Group, is Spotify’s managing director for the Middle East and Africa.
Boller told Reuters Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Morocco were expected to drive regional growth, pointing to the Middle East’s youthful population and high smartphone penetration.
Spotify will charge per month for its premium service 19.99 riyals ($5.33) in Saudi Arabia, 19.99 dirhams ($5.44) in the UAE, 49.99 Egyptian pounds ($2.8) in Egypt, and $4.99 elsewhere in the Middle East and North Africa. Its free service is also now available in the region.
Spotify also added the Palestinian territories on Tuesday. Its services have been available in Israel since March.
Spotify also launched its ‘Arab hub’ collection of playlists of Arab music on Wednesday.
The Swedish company, founded in 2008, listed on the New York Stock Exchange in April. Before the launch in the Middle East and North Africa, Spotify’s music streaming services were available in 65 markets, according to its website.

Pence presses Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to pardon Reuters journalists

Updated 14 November 2018
Reuters
Pence presses Myanmar's Suu Kyi to pardon Reuters journalists

  • Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested in Yangon in December 2017
  • Lawyers for the two Reuters reporters have lodged an appeal against their conviction
Updated 14 November 2018
Reuters
SINGAPORE: US Vice President Mike Pence pressed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi “multiple times” on Wednesday to pardon two Reuters journalists jailed in her country, a senior White House official said.
Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested in Yangon in December 2017. They were found guilty in September of breaching the Official Secrets Act and sentenced to seven years in prison.
Pence met Suu Kyi on the sidelines of an Asia summit in Singapore.
“He raised the case of two Reuters journalists in particular and raised the request that a pardon could be made,” a senior White House official told reporters on condition of anonymity. “They had a very candid exchange of views on that.”
The White House official said Pence urged Suu Kyi directly to pardon the Reuters journalists “multiple times.”
The official declined to comment on Suu Kyi’s response in the closed-door meeting.
Lawyers for the two Reuters reporters have lodged an appeal against their conviction.
At the time of their arrest in December, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were working on a Reuters investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim villagers during an army crackdown in Rakhine state.

