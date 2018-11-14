You are here

  • Home
  • Architects, activists slam Jerusalem Old City cable car plan
﻿

Architects, activists slam Jerusalem Old City cable car plan

Israel plans to build a cable car to relieve traffic in Jerusalem’s Old City. (AP)
Updated 14 November 2018
AP
0

Architects, activists slam Jerusalem Old City cable car plan

  • Critics said the project is a ploy to entrench Israeli control over the city's contested eastern sector
  • It follows a series of Israeli projects in the combustible city that have enraged the Palestinians
Updated 14 November 2018
AP
0

JERUSALEM: An Israeli plan to build a cable car to Jerusalem’s historic Old City has united architects and Palestinian activists in opposition to a project they say is both an eyesore and a ploy to entrench Israeli control over the city’s contested eastern sector.
Developers say the proposed project is meant to relieve snarling traffic and will ferry some 3,000 tourists an hour from the western sector directly to the Old City, in east Jerusalem. It follows a series of Israeli projects in the combustible city that have enraged the Palestinians.
The project is associated with the Elad Foundation, a group that has settled Jewish nationalists in the heart of Jerusalem’s Arab neighborhoods. The final cable car station will be integrated into a future tourist center run by the organization.

Topics: Israel Jerusalem

Related

0
Middle-East
Rocket barrages, Israeli strikes threaten new Gaza war
Developing 0
Middle-East
Hamas and Israel halt fire over Gaza after Egyptian mediation

Netanyahu defends Gaza ceasefire after Israeli criticism

Updated 14 November 2018
AFP
0

Netanyahu defends Gaza ceasefire after Israeli criticism

  • ‘Our enemies begged for a ceasefire and they knew very well why’
  • The deal has provoked criticism from within Netanyahu’s government
Updated 14 November 2018
AFP
0

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday defended his decision to accept a ceasefire after the worst escalation with Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip since a 2014 war.
“In times of emergency, when making decisions crucial to security, the public can’t always be privy to the considerations that must be hidden from the enemy,” he said at a ceremony in honor of Israel’s founding father David Ben-Gurion.
“Our enemies begged for a ceasefire and they knew very well why.”
The deal has provoked criticism from within Netanyahu’s government as well as from Israelis who live near the Gaza Strip and want further action against its Islamist rulers Hamas.

Topics: Israel Gaza strip Palestine Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

0
Middle-East
Rocket barrages, Israeli strikes threaten new Gaza war
0
Middle-East
At least six dead in Israel-Palestine clashes in the Gaza Strip

Latest updates

Duterte skips summit meetings but is in ‘top shape’
0
Bollywood meets Hollywood as Indian stars wed at Italy villa
0
World boxing champ Amir Khan eyes Kingdom for new academy
0
‘Substantial progress’ made on major China trade deal that excludes US
0
Saudi budget carrier flyadeal to pick Airbus or Boeing jets by end of month
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.