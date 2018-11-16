You are here

Morocco railway has fastest journey time in Arab world

A carriage of a high speed train TGV produced by Alstom is loaded on a ship leaving for Tangiers, Morocco. (AFP)
AFP
Morocco railway has fastest journey time in Arab world

  • Trains will zoom along the newly laid tracks at up to 320kph
  • Morocco puts cost of the project at 23 billion dirhams ($2.4 billion)
AFP
TANGIERS: French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Morocco on Thursday to take part in the inauguration of a high-speed railway line that boasts the fastest journey times in Arab world.
The French leader, who was invited by King Mohammed VI, will attend a grand ceremony at Tangiers' newly renovated train station, with heavy security measures put in place.
The service between Tangiers and Casablanca, via the capital, will slash journey times between the North African country's economic hubs to just over two hours from nearly five.
Trains will zoom along the newly laid tracks at up to 320 kilometers per hour (200 miles per hour).
Morocco has heralded the project as a key step in modernising the country after weathering the Arab Spring uprisings born largely out of discontent over inequality and poor public services.
It wants to position itself as an African hub for foreign investors.
The French presidency hailed the railway line as a "flagship project of the bilateral relationship between France and Morocco."
Macron's one-day working visit "reflects the depth of bilateral relations based on a solid and strong partnership" between the two countries, said the official MAP news agency.
France hopes the high-speed rail project will demonstrate its industrial knowhow so that its companies can secure other contracts in Africa.
"We want to make this project a showcase of the modernisation of the country: It is a challenge that we can take up," the Les Ecos newspaper wrote in an editorial Thursday.
Macron is being accompanied by the heads of French companies involved in the project, including Alstom, which supplied France's famous TGV trains, the Ansaldo-Ineo group, and the Colas Rail-Egis Rail consortium.
The president is visiting Morocco four days after King Mohammed took part in World War I centenary commemorations in France.
Hundreds of workers laboured until the last minute to complete the project, which was launched in September 2011 by then French president Nicolas Sarkozy.
The Moroccan government put the cost of the project at 23 billion dirhams ($2.4 billion), nearly 15 percent more than initial estimates but well below average European prices.
Loans from France helped to cover half of that amount.

Oil rises on expected OPEC cuts, but surging US supply drags

Reuters
Oil rises on expected OPEC cuts, but surging US supply drags

  • Prices were mainly supported by expectations OPEC would start withholding supply soon
  • US output has surged by almost a quarter since the start of the year
Reuters
SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Friday amid expectations of supply cuts from OPEC, although record US production dragged.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $56.84 per barrel at 0353 GMT, up 38 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last settlement.
Brent crude oil futures were up 48 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $67.10 per barrel.
Prices were mainly supported by expectations the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would start withholding supply soon, fearing a renewed rout such as in 2014 when prices crashed under the weight of oversupply.
OPEC’s de-facto leader Saudi Arabia wants the cartel and its allies to cut output by about 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd), around 1.5 percent of global supply, sources told Reuters this week.
However, Morgan Stanley warned a cut by the Middle East dominated producer group may not have the desired effect.
“The main oil price benchmarks — Brent and WTI — are both light-sweet crudes and reflect this glut,” the US bank said.
“OPEC production cuts are usually implemented by removing medium and heavier barrels from the market but that does not address the oversupply of light-sweet.”
Due to the structural oversupply that has emerged in the market from record production by many countries, Morgan Stanley said that “OPEC cuts are inherently temporary (because) all they can do is shift production from one period to another.”
While OPEC considers withholding supply, US crude oil production reached another record last week, at 11.7 million bpd, according to US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data published on Thursday.
US output has surged by almost a quarter since the start of the year.
The record output meant US crude oil stocks posted the biggest weekly build in nearly two years.
Crude inventories soared 10.3 million barrels in the week to Nov. 9 to 442.1 million barrels, the highest level since early December 2017.
This surge contributed to oil prices falling by around a quarter since early October, taking many by surprise.
“Oil bulls, us included, have capitulated and we no longer see oil climbing to $95 per barrel next year,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note.
While sentiment has turned bearish, some analysts warn that 2019 could be tighter than expected.
“We expect 2019 oil demand to reach 101.1 million bpd,” natural resources research and investment firm Goehring & Rozencwajg said, up from just under 100 million bpd this year.
At the same time, the firm said production outside North America was set to disappoint.
Add OPEC’s expected supply cuts, and Goehring & Rozencwajg said “those investors who are able to adopt a contrarian stance ... and stomach the volatility ... are being presented with an excellent investment opportunity” to buy into oil after the recent slump.
Bank of America agreed, saying “we believe oil is oversold and will likely bounce up from the current levels, as OPEC+ dials back production in December.”

