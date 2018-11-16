Arab coalition in Yemen facilitates UN and aid agencies access

JEDDAH: The Arab coalition fighting the Houthi militia in Yemen said on Friday it is continuing to provide facilities and permits for UN and aid agencies operating in the country.

The coalition is supporting pro-government forces fight the Iran-backed militants in the battle for the country’s main port of Hodeidah. Fighting in the Houthi-held city, which is a key supply point for aid, intensified this month.

The coalition said 24 permits had been issued to the Red Cross, five to Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), and three to King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief).

The coalition added that 157 orders to provide movement permits for humanitarian and relief organizations inside Yemen had been made during the last 72 hours.

The coalition said the Houthis continues to violate international law and deliberately obstructs the work of relief organizations in the country.