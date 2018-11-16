You are here

  • Home
  • Arab coalition in Yemen facilitates UN and aid agencies access
﻿

Arab coalition in Yemen facilitates UN and aid agencies access

Workers prepare sacks of wheat flour at a United Nations aid distribution center in Hodeidah, Yemen November 13, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
0

Arab coalition in Yemen facilitates UN and aid agencies access

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Arab coalition fighting the Houthi militia in Yemen said on Friday it is continuing to provide facilities and  permits for UN and aid agencies operating in the country.

The coalition is supporting pro-government forces fight the Iran-backed militants in the battle for the country’s main port of Hodeidah. Fighting in the Houthi-held city, which is a key supply point for aid, intensified this month.

The coalition said  24 permits had been issued to the Red Cross, five to Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), and three to King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief).

The coalition added that 157 orders to provide movement permits for humanitarian and relief organizations inside Yemen had been made during the last 72 hours.

The coalition said the Houthis continues to violate international law and deliberately obstructs the work of relief organizations in the country.

Topics: UN Yemen Arab Coalition aid

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Al-Jubeir: Saudi-led coalition ‘working with UN to end Yemen conflict’
0
Saudi Arabia
Key officials meet in Riyadh to discuss economic crisis in Yemen

Extremists kill 9 Syria regime fighters near Idlib: monitor

Updated 16 November 2018
AFP
0

Extremists kill 9 Syria regime fighters near Idlib: monitor

  • Syria’s war has killed more than 360,000 people since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests
  • Extremist groups attacked government forces in the northwest of Hama province near a planned buffer zone
Updated 16 November 2018
AFP
0

BEIRUT: Extremists on Friday killed nine Syrian regime fighters near a planned buffer zone around the country’s last major rebel bastion, a monitor said.
A September deal between government ally Russia and opposition backer Turkey aimed to set up a de-militarised zone around the northwestern region of Idlib to protect it from a regime assault.
But its implementation has been stalled since extremists who hold around 70 percent of the planned buffer area failed to withdraw by mid-October, and sporadic clashes have rocked the area since.
Early Friday, extremist groups attacked government forces in the northwest of Hama province near the planned buffer zone, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
“Nine regime fighters and five assailants were killed” in the attack, causing government forces to respond with artillery fire, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.
The attackers included the Al-Qaeda-linked Hurras Al-Deen group, which has publicly rejected the Russian-Turkish deal, he said.
The lion’s share of Idlib is held by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, an alliance led by Al-Qaeda’s former Syrian affiliate.
Under the September 17 deal, all fighters in the zone were supposed to withdraw their heavy weapons and militants including HTS and Hurras Al-Deen were supposed to leave.
On Thursday, Russian spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized “sporadic clashes,” as well as “provocations” by HTS in northwestern Syria.
Late last month, Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid Muallem expressed dissatisfaction with the implementation of the Idlib deal, and criticized Turkey for shortcomings.
He said heavy weapons had not been withdrawn and accused Turkey of not wanting to “respect its obligations.”
Syria’s war has killed more than 360,000 people since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Topics: Syria regime fighters Idlib

Related

0
Middle-East
Shelling kills eight in de-escalation zone around Syria’s Idlib
0
Middle-East
Nusra militants trying to wreck deal over Idlib buffer zone, Russia says

Latest updates

Rohingya leaders to visit Myanmar
0
Prayers performed for Jamal Khashoggi in Makkah and Madinah
0
BJP drive to change names of Mughal-era cities in India opposed
0
Near Irish border, the Brexit drama is followed with alarm
0
Princess Reema: Let's give young Saudis a sporting chance
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.