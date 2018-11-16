Prayers performed for Jamal Khashoggi in Makkah and Madinah

FaceOf: Rayed Al-Ajaji, CEO of KSA's Universal Metal Coating Company

Rayed Al-Ajaji is the CEO of the Universal Metal Coating Company Ltd. (UNICOIL) and chairman for the National Committee for Steel Industry (NCSI). He recently spoke at the 13th annual Arab Steel Summit in Amman about how the government and the private sector can work together to ensure future market competitiveness.

“Despite the fact that so many of our manufacturers are producing at less than 50 percent capacity due to unfair competition, as a country we are a net importer of steel,” he said. “We are leaving billions of economic value on the table.

“We have an opportunity today to work together to stop that and keep this revenue in the country to help achieve our ambitious national growth plans. Our country has invested billions over the years in world-class facilities that manufacture the highest-quality steel products and we must work together to ensure it remains competitive and thriving.”

Al-Ajaji earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering management and a master’s degree in industrial management from the University of Miami between 1992 and 1997.

He subsequently gained a diverse range of experience in various steel-manufacturing processes, including the commercial steel trade, building materials, and business process re-engineering.

His professional experience spans more than 20 years and includes the markets of Saudi Arabia, the GCC, and other Arab countries.

NCSI is a not-for-profit organization set up by the Council of Saudi Chambers with a mandate to meet challenges, engage with industry members, and develop a culture of industrial and communal responsibility and commitment toward the realization of Saudi Vision 2030.