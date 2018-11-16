Prayers performed for Jamal Khashoggi in Makkah and Madinah

JEDDAH: Funeral prayers were performed for murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah Friday.
The congregation prayed the absentee funeral prayers for Khashoggi at the Grand Mosque in Makkah after Friday prayers, and another service was held for him at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah after the dawn prayer earlier in the day.
The prayers came a day after Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor said it was seeking the death penalty for death five out of 11 suspects charged in the murder of Khashoggi.
Khashoggi was killed in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate on Oct. 2 by a lethal injection after a struggle, and his body was dismembered and taken out of the building, Shalaan Al-Shalaan, deputy public prosecutor and spokesman, told reporters in Riyadh on Thursday.
The investigation into Khashoggi’s death will continue and Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said Thursday that the Kingdom is committed to holding those involved in the murder accountable through the judiciary.
