You are here

  • Home
  • Prayers performed for Jamal Khashoggi in Makkah and Madinah
﻿

Prayers performed for Jamal Khashoggi in Makkah and Madinah

Funeral prayers were performed for murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah Friday.(AFP)
Updated 16 November 2018
Arab News
0

Prayers performed for Jamal Khashoggi in Makkah and Madinah

  • A funeral prayer was held for Khashoggi at the Grand Mosque in Makkah after Friday prayers
  • Another service was held for him at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah after the dawn prayer
Updated 16 November 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Funeral prayers were performed for murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah Friday.
The congregation prayed the absentee funeral prayers for Khashoggi at the Grand Mosque in Makkah after Friday prayers, and another service was held for him at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah after the dawn prayer earlier in the day.
The prayers came a day after Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor said it was seeking the death penalty for death five out of 11 suspects charged in the murder of Khashoggi.
Khashoggi was killed in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate on Oct. 2 by a lethal injection after a struggle, and his body was dismembered and taken out of the building, Shalaan Al-Shalaan, deputy public prosecutor and spokesman, told reporters in Riyadh on Thursday.
The investigation into Khashoggi’s death will continue and Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said Thursday that the Kingdom is committed to holding those involved in the murder accountable through the judiciary.

Topics: Jamal Khashoggi Grand Mosque in Makkah Prophet's Mosque Madinah

Related

0
Full text: Saudi Arabia public's prosecution briefing on the Jamal Khashoggi murder investigation
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia FM: Khashoggi murder investigations will continue until all questions are answered

FaceOf: Rayed Al-Ajaji, CEO of KSA's Universal Metal Coating Company

Rayed Al-Ajaji
Updated 2 min 41 sec ago
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Rayed Al-Ajaji, CEO of KSA's Universal Metal Coating Company

  • Al-Ajaji professional experience spans more than 20 years and includes the markets of Saudi Arabia, the GCC, and other Arab countries
  • Al-Ajaji earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering management and a master’s degree in industrial management from the University of Miami between 1992 and 1997. 
Updated 2 min 41 sec ago
Arab News
0

Rayed Al-Ajaji is the CEO of the Universal Metal Coating Company Ltd. (UNICOIL) and chairman for the National Committee for Steel Industry (NCSI). He recently spoke at the 13th annual Arab Steel Summit in Amman about how the government and the private sector can work together to ensure future market competitiveness. 

“Despite the fact that so many of our manufacturers are producing at less than 50 percent capacity due to unfair competition, as a country we are a net importer of steel,” he said. “We are leaving billions of economic value on the table.

“We have an opportunity today to work together to stop that and keep this revenue in the country to help achieve our ambitious national growth plans. Our country has invested billions over the years in world-class facilities that manufacture the highest-quality steel products and we must work together to ensure it remains competitive and thriving.”

Al-Ajaji earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering management and a master’s degree in industrial management from the University of Miami between 1992 and 1997. 

He subsequently gained a diverse range of experience in various steel-manufacturing processes, including the commercial steel trade, building materials, and business process re-engineering. 

His professional experience spans more than 20 years and includes the markets of Saudi Arabia, the GCC, and other Arab countries.

NCSI is a not-for-profit organization set up by the Council of Saudi Chambers with a mandate to meet challenges, engage with industry members, and develop a culture of industrial and communal responsibility and commitment toward the realization of Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia FaceOf

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: John Phillip Abizaid, US ambassador nominee to Saudi Arabia
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Shaima Hamidaddin, executive manager of the Misk Global Forum
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, Saudi ambassador to Germany
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Al-Hassan Al-Manakhara, executive director of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Center for Moderation

Latest updates

FaceOf: Rayed Al-Ajaji, CEO of KSA's Universal Metal Coating Company
0
Key ministers back British PM in Brexit battle
0
Manganiyar musical experience connects Saudi Arabia with ancient India
0
Saudi Armed Forces hone combat skills during Arab Shield 1 military exercise
0
ThePlace: Habala village, the sanctuary of flowers
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.