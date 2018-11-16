You are here

  • Home
  • Russian army says 270,000 Syrian refugees have returned home
﻿

Russian army says 270,000 Syrian refugees have returned home

Syrian refugees get ready to cross into Syria from the eastern Lebanese border town of Arsal. The Russian military said that nearly 270,000 Syrian refugees have returned home in recent months. (AP)
Updated 56 sec ago
AP
0

Russian army says 270,000 Syrian refugees have returned home

  • Moscow and the government in Damascus have been encouraging refugees to repatriate, arguing that the violence has subsided
  • Rights groups and the UN fear refugees would face persecution returning to government-controlled areas in the absence of a comprehensive political agreement
Updated 56 sec ago
AP
0

MOSCOW: The Russian military said nearly 270,000 Syrian refugees have returned home in recent months, a fraction of the estimated 5.6 million Syrians who have fanned out across the world fleeing the seven-year conflict.
Moscow and the government in Damascus have been encouraging refugees to repatriate, arguing that the violence has subsided. Russia launched military operations to help Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2015, changing the tide of the war in his favor.
Western governments have, however, argued that it’s too early to encourage return. Rights groups and the UN fear refugees would face persecution returning to government-controlled areas in the absence of a comprehensive political agreement.
Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev of the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters Friday that nearly 6,000 people have returned to Syria in the last week alone, according to data collected by Russia.
He said they are seeing large waves of refugees returning home.
The conflict has caused nearly half of Syria’s population to be displaced, with an estimated 6 million internally displaced and 5.6 million fleeing to neighboring countries and Europe, and registering with the United Nations Refugee Agency.
Russia has negotiated local cease-fires that have greatly reduced the fighting, but the causes of the conflict have not been addressed. The Syrian government has regained control of nearly 60 percent of Syrian territory. But armed opposition, some backed by Turkey, and Daesh militants remain holed up in areas in the north and south of the country.
The violence has not completely stopped.
On Friday, the UN Children agency UNICEF said the first nine months of 2018 saw the highest number of children killed since the conflict began in 2011, putting it at 870 till September.
“These are only verified cases, with actual numbers likely to be much higher,” UNICEF said in a statement Friday.
The agency said it is alarmed by recent reports of the killing of up to 30 children in the last IS-held pocket in eastern Syria where the U.S-led coalition and its local allies, the Syrian Democratic Forces, have been waging an offensive for over two months.
UNICEF didn’t say how the children were killed, but reports by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights — the Britain-based group monitoring the war — said more than 30 children were killed last weekend in coalition airstrikes on Shafaa village held by the extremists. The coalition says it checks reports of civilian casualties, describing its airstrikes mostly as targeting IS installations or posts.

Topics: Syria Russia refugees

Related

0
Middle-East
Assad calls on Syria’s Druze minority to do military service
Special 0
Middle-East
Ankara’s handling of EU programs for Syrian refugees under scrutiny

Six convicted for 2016 Istanbul airport attack that killed 45

Updated 13 min 37 sec ago
AP
0

Six convicted for 2016 Istanbul airport attack that killed 45

Updated 13 min 37 sec ago
AP
0

ISTANBUL: A court in Istanbul convicted six people and sentenced them to life in prison for involvement in an extremist attack at Istanbul’s main airport that killed 45 people and was blamed on Daesh, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported Friday.
The six were convicted of premediated homicide and contravening the Turkish Constitution in the 2016 attack that also injured 163, the Anadolu Agency said. Twenty-six other defendants were acquitted of all charges.
On June 28, 2016, three suspected militants armed with automatic weapons stormed Ataturk International Airport and opened fire. They eventually detonated suicide vests that killed them as well as more airport visitors. The attack was one of several in Turkey blamed on Daesh extremists.
The attackers were identified as Vadim Osmanav and Rakhim Bulgarov, while the third man’s name remains unknown.
A total of 46 defendants were on trial for the attack, including Russian, Algerian, Tunisian, Egyptian, Syrian and Turkish citizens. Six were sentenced to prison terms ranging from six to 12 years for membership in a terror group, Anadolu said.
Others were convicted of aiding a terror group or fraud. Four defendants remain at large.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but Turkish authorities blamed it on Daesh.

Topics: Turkey Middle East Daesh Istanbul Istanbul Airport Attack Istanbul Attack

Related

0
Middle-East
Erdogan opens new Istanbul Airport, planned to be world’s largest
0
Middle-East
Turkey jails 24 Istanbul airport workers pending trial after protests

Latest updates

Russian army says 270,000 Syrian refugees have returned home
0
Six convicted for 2016 Istanbul airport attack that killed 45
0
Ranieri confident of pulling ‘quality’ Fulham out of the mire
0
Rohingya leaders to visit Myanmar
0
Prayers performed for Jamal Khashoggi in Makkah and Madinah
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.