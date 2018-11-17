You are here

  • Home
  • Bottles, chili paste thrown as Sri Lanka parliament descends into farce
﻿

Bottles, chili paste thrown as Sri Lanka parliament descends into farce

1 / 6
Sri Lankan Lawmakers surround speaker Kaku Jayasuriya during a session at the parliament chamber in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (AP)
2 / 6
Members of the Sri Lankan parliament backing former president and currently appointed prime minister Mahinda Rajapakse drag away the parliament speaker's chair in Colombo on November 16, 2018. (AFP)
3 / 6
Sri Lankan police escort parliament speaker Karu Jayasuriya (top R, in black and gold) as aides hold up cushions to protect him and themselves from projectiles thrown by rival legislators in the assembly hall in Colombo on November 16, 2018. (AFP)
4 / 6
Parliament member Johnston Fernando who is backing newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa throws a chair at police who are there to protect parliament speaker Karu Jayasuriya (not pictured) during a parliament session in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 16, 2018. (REUTERS)
5 / 6
Sri Lanka's former president and currently appointed prime minister Mahinda Rajapakse (centre R) walks as he leaves parliament assembly hall in Colombo on November 16, 2018. (AFP)
6 / 6
Sri Lanka's police members protect parliament speaker Karu Jayasuriya (in a black jacket, C) as he tries to walk to his chair while parliament members who are backing newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa protest during the parliament session in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 16, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 17 November 2018
Reuters
0

Bottles, chili paste thrown as Sri Lanka parliament descends into farce

  • Rajapaksa loses confidence vote; second one in three days
  • PM Rajapaksa's backers try to block no confidence vote
Updated 17 November 2018
Reuters
0

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s parliament descended into chaos for a second day on Friday as lawmakers supporting newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa threw books, chili paste and water bottles at the speaker to try to disrupt a second no-confidence motion.
The vote went ahead anyway and for a second time lawmakers gave Rajapaksa and his new government the thumbs down, potentially strengthening the hand of Wickremesinghe, who is seeking to return as prime minister.
Wickremesinghe was removed by President Maithripala Sirisena late last month and replaced with Rajapaksa, plunging the island off India’s southeast coast into political turmoil.
Rajapaksa is seen as a close ally of China, though Beijing has denied accusations that it was instrumental in getting him appointed.
Wickremesinghe said “anarchy” could result if the president did not recognize the second non-confidence vote. He was speaking to foreign correspondents at the prime minister’s official residence, which he has refused to vacate.
“We have the majority,” he earlier told reporters. “We can form our government and we will act accordingly.”
Lakshman Yapa Abeywardene, from Sirisena’s Sri Lanka Freedom Party, said the president had rejected the second vote . Sirisena’s office did not respond to calls seeking comment.
With parliament scheduled to reconvene on Monday, Sirisena appears faced with the choice of either reappointing Wickremesinghe, whom he has said he will not bring back, or allowing the crisis to fester.
Rajapaksa’s camp demanded an early election.
“We shall continue to agitate till an early election is called. We are thrown into anarchy,” Rajapaksa loyalist Keheliya Rambukwella said, accusing Speaker Karu Jayasuriya of being biased and acting on behalf of Western nations.
Sirisena dissolved parliament last week and called elections, but the Supreme Court ordered a suspension of that decree on Tuesday until it had heard petitions challenging the move as unconstitutional.

BOOKS, BROKEN CHAIRS
Earlier on Friday, Rajapaksa supporters poured on to the floor of parliament, surrounding the speaker’s chair, and demanded the arrest of two lawmakers from Wickremesinghe’s party for allegedly bringing knives into the house on Thursday.
A member of parliament from Rajapaksa’s Sri Lanka Podujana Peremuna party sat on Jayasuriya’s chair surrounded by more than 20 lawmakers, delaying the start of proceedings. Rajapaksa loyalists then tried to prevent Jayasuriya from sitting on a second chair brought in by police.
One MP then pulled out the cushion of the second chair and hurled both toward policeman guarding the speaker.
When Jayasuriya eventually started calling out names while standing — under a heavy police presence for the first time in parliamentary history — to know whom MPs supported, Rajapaksa supporters bombarded him with books, chili paste and water bottles.
Three lawmakers and at least six police were injured, parliament medical staff said.
The speaker’s office informed Sirisena in a letter that 122 MPs of the 225 lawmakers signed the no-confidence motion, the same margin as in Wednesday’s first vote.
Sirisena had called for the second vote after rejecting the first.
Sources close to the leadership have said Sirisena’s decision to sack Wickremesinghe came after the prime minister’s party rejected the president’s request to back him for second five-year term in 2020. They also split over whether to back Chinese or Indian investors in various projects, the sources said.
India and Western countries have requested Sirisena act in line with the constitution while raising concerns over Rajapaksa’s close ties with China. Beijing loaned Sri Lanka billions of dollars for infrastructure projects when Rajapaksa was president between 2005-2015.
Tourism accounts for nearly 5 percent of the economy and is a key main foreign exchange earner, along with the garment and tea industries, and remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad.

Topics: SRILANKA Colombo

Related

0
World
Punch-up in Sri Lankan parliament as thousands rally
Update 0
World
Sri Lanka parliament sacks Rajapaksa, leaving power vacuum

Argentine submarine located year after disappearance

Updated 3 min 53 sec ago
AFP
0

Argentine submarine located year after disappearance

  • The submarine disappeared one year ago after an explosion on board
  • The craft has been positively identified
Updated 3 min 53 sec ago
AFP
0

BUENOS AIRES: The wreckage of an Argentine navy submarine which exploded and disappeared one year ago with 44 crew was found in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, the navy said.
There has been “positive identification of the ARA San Juan,” 800 meters (yards) deep by the Ocean Infinity, a statement from the navy said, referring to a US company involved in the search.

Topics: Argentina Military

Related

0
World
US navy aircraft crashes in Philippine Sea, both pilots rescued
0
World
Taiwan navy adds two new warships as China tensions grow

Latest updates

Argentine submarine located year after disappearance
0
US, China in feisty clash on trade, influence at APEC
0
Number of missing in California fire soars past 1,000 as Trump set to visit
0
Major powers set to clash as chemical arms watchdog meets
0
Rolls-Royce, others still preparing for hard Brexit
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.