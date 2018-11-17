Prince Khalid bin Salman: I never told Khashoggi to travel to Turkey

You are here

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US Prince Khalid bin Salman, has said he did not tell Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to go to Turkey, and has requested the US government release information related to the claim, which was made by a US newspaper.
The Washington Post published an article citing anonymous sources, who it says are close to the CIA which suggests the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman ordered the killing of Khashoggi.
The article goes on to suggest also that Prince Khaled told Khashoggi to go to Turkey, which the Saudi ambassador denies.
“I never talked to him by phone and certainly never suggested he go to Turkey for any reason. I ask the US government to release any information regarding this claim,” Prince Khaled said in a tweet early Saturday morning.

“As we told the Washington Post the last contact I had with Mr. Khashoggi was via text on Oct 26 2017.”
Prince Khalid said that it was unfortunate that the Washington Post failed to publish the full Saudi response. “This is a serious accusation and should not be left to anonymous sources,” said the envoy, and provided a copy of the statement.

 

However, it has been reported that the spy agency’s assessment isn’t based on “smoking gun” evidence of the crown prince’s involvement, but rather “an understanding of how Saudi Arabia works.”
Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the Saudi Embassy in Washington said in a statement on Friday: “The claims in this purported assessment are false. We have and continue to hear various theories without seeing the primary basis for these speculations.”
The victim - Jamal Khashoggi - was a writer for the Washington Post
Topics: Saudi Arabia Jamal Khashoggi

Mexican delegation visits Saudi Arabia to promote trade and discuss investment

The Mexican ambassador further declared that his country, like Saudi Arabia, is one of the top 20 economies in the world and is eager to strengthen mechanisms of collaboration in different areas. (SPA)
Updated 17 November 2018
RIYADH
0

Mexican delegation visits Saudi Arabia to promote trade and discuss investment

  • The visiting team expressed their desire to benefit from and contribute to the projects presented by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030
Updated 17 November 2018
RIYADH
0

RIYADH: A trade delegation from Mexico called on the Saudi business community to strengthen trade partnerships with their counterparts in Mexico and participate in promising opportunities and investment projects in various areas, especially in the construction and infrastructure sectors.
“A delegation from the National Bank for Services and Public Works (BANOBRAS), the most important development bank in Mexico, visited Saudi Arabia to promote investment opportunities that will bring the countries closer together,” Mexican Ambassador Alfredo Miranda told Arab News on Friday.
Miranda accompanied Alejandro Blasco, head of investor relations at BANOBRAS, and Luis Ampudia, deputy head of investor relations, during the meeting at the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC).
The Saudi delegation was made up of CSC Secretary-General Saud Al-Meshari; Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Saudi Fund for Development Khalid S. Alkhudairy; and head of stakeholder management of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saad A. Alkroud.
During the meetings, the Mexican delegation shared the opportunities available in Mexico for identifying possible public-private partnerships and financing social infrastructure projects, and they discussed the potential of investment opportunities in Mexico as part of the PIF’s international diversified pool, said the envoy.
The visiting team expressed their desire to benefit from and contribute to the projects presented by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The Mexican ambassador further declared that his country, like Saudi Arabia, is one of the top 20 economies in the world and is eager to strengthen mechanisms of collaboration in different areas, taking into account that Mexico’s GDP is $1.1 trillion, has a population of 129 million inhabitants, an inflation rate of 4 percent and very low unemployment of just 4 percent.
“I am sure both countries will continue to work together in order to have more Mexicans in Saudi Arabia and more Saudis in Mexico,” said Ambassador Miranda.

Topics: Mexico Saudi Arabia

