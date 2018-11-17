You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Ground Services reveals plans to hire 2,000 women in five years
﻿

Saudi Ground Services reveals plans to hire 2,000 women in five years

Saudi Ground Services aims to empower and encourage women to work in the government and private sectors. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 48 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
0

Saudi Ground Services reveals plans to hire 2,000 women in five years

  • The company is following a well-prepared recruitment plan to maintain the quality of its services
  • The company hired its first Saudi woman in December 2017
Updated 48 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Ground Services, which provides services to airlines and passengers at airports, is planning to step up its recruitment of Saudi women by hiring almost 2,000 in the next five years.
The company hired its first Saudi woman in December 2017. Since then it has employed dozens and plans to recruit more, which it says reflects its awareness that empowerment of women is a key priority of the Kingdom’s’s Vision 2030.
“Today we have about 170 female employees, and in the five years to come we will be hiring about 5,000 women,” said CEO Omar Najjar. He added that the company’s belief in equal employment opportunities for both genders is in keeping with Vision 2030’s aim to empower and encourage women to work in the government and private sectors.
The company is following a well-prepared recruitment plan to maintain the quality of its services he said, and added that women could work for SGS in administrative, planning, marketing, communication, public relations, human resources, information technology and legal affairs jobs.
“They can also be helpful at airport lounges as customer-services officers and they provide the necessary soft care to people with special needs,” he added.
To meet the objectives of the Kingdom’s National Transformation Program (NTP) 2020, Najjar said SGS is working hard to implement its own transformation plan, which aims to make SGS the preferred choice of ground-handling company in the Kingdom and the region, by restructuring the company and enhancing its services to meet world-class standards.
“The company sees the human element as one of the key success factors for the transformation plan,” he said. “We have recently, through the SGS Academy, introduced a range of new specialized training programs for both male and female employees.”

Topics: Saudi aviation Saudi Arabia Jeddah airport Riyadh airport Vision 2030 SaudiVision2030

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Ground Services Co. serves almost 372,000 pilgrims
0
Corporate News
Saudi Ground Services Company posts solid revenue growth

Putin welcomes Saudi delegation at St. Petersburg cultural forum

Updated 18 November 2018
Arab News
0

Putin welcomes Saudi delegation at St. Petersburg cultural forum

Updated 18 November 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly welcomed Saudi Arabia’s delegation to the 7th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum as one of the main guest countries attending the annual event.
The delegation was headed by Saudi Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, who posted a selfie with Putin on his Twitter account.
“We responded to the invitation from our friends in Russia to participate in the St. Petersburg cultural forum, and it was an opportunity to meet with officials to promote cultural cooperation,” the post said.


The forum, which ran from Nov. 15-17, was held under the theme “Culture as a Strategic Potential of the Country,” was attended by visitors from 101 countries.
Opening the forum, the Russian president expressed hope that the event would develop fruitful dialogue between society and the state.
Putin said the forum gives others a chance to get to know Russia more closely, stressed that “what distinguishes his country is the diversity of languages and traditions.”
During the visit the Saudi minister held talks with the Russian president on the sidelines of the event.
He also met his Italian counterpart, Alberto Bonisoli, on the sidelines of the forum to discuss areas of joint cooperation between the two countries and means of enhancing Saudi-Italian cultural relations.
“I was delighted to meet with the Italian Minister of Culture and we have many opportunities for a future of strong cooperation between the two countries,” Prince Badr tweeted.

Bonisoli said that culture is “a means of communication” for politics, even when serious international crises occur.
“If there are problems between two or more countries, according to their positions, culture is still a way to convey the messages of partnerships, communities, politicians, and sometimes to promote fundamental values,” he added.
The St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum annually attracts thousands of experts in the field of culture from all over the world.
Stars of theater, opera and ballet, renowned directors and musicians, public figures, representatives of and academic communities, all attend the event.
The year’s program includes 14 pavilions, including museums, circuses, theaters, cinema, literature, tourism, folklore and popular culture.

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Minister of State Prince Mansour attends Maldives presidential inauguration
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia grants $84.7bn in aid to 79 countries: KSRelief chief

Latest updates

Mother who hid baby in car boot jailed in France
0
‘Of Fathers and Sons,’ a bleak look at transformation of children into militants
0
Putin welcomes Saudi delegation at St. Petersburg cultural forum
0
Oil markets jittery over lower demand forecasts
0
Pakistan is rapidly becoming a “digital-first country”, Google
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.