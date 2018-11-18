Meet the Saudi designer using music to spark innovation

DUBAI: The fourth edition of Dubai Design Week wrapped up on Saturday, but not before innovative Saudi designer Al Johara Beydoun held a workshop on how to translate music into design.
Armed with a BA in interior design and an MA in urban design, Beydoun is the founder of Ink; — a Jeddah-based multidisciplinary design studio that merges art, design and science with a focus on urban design, architecture, interiors and furniture design.
Beydoun hosted Saturday’s class, which was held as part of Dubai Design Week’s 230 events.
“The workshop aims to teach participants a new method of translating music into design and utilizing music as a concept generator tool,” she told Arab News before her session.
“Workshop participants will learn the process of creating a space inspired by the emotional journey a musical piece can evoke… participates will learn how to reflect, fragment and formulate a design from concept to a result,” she added.
Beydoun expanded further on what it means to be a good designer and the importance of seeking inspiration from a wide array of sources.
“To be a good designer is to be a good storyteller. We create design solutions based on visual stories and we create with a blend of art, science, mathematics and literature,” she said of her Saudi Arabia-based studio.
As one of only a handful of Saudi designers taking part in the fair, Beydoun recognized the inherent opportunity to fly the flag for her home country.
“It’s important to show the world what Saudi Arabia has to offer. I believe that there are many talents that need to be in the spotlight and showcased, hence why I chose to participate in Dubai Design Week. In such events, we are not only showcasing our talent… but also the beauty of our beliefs and identity.”