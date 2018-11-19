You are here

  • Home
  • Yemeni army advance west of Taiz in operation to cut off Houthi militia supply routes
﻿

Yemeni army advance west of Taiz in operation to cut off Houthi militia supply routes

A member of the Yemeni pro-government forces is pictured in front of the May 22 Hospital on the eastern outskirts of port city of Hodeida on November 15, 2018. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 November 2018
Arab News
0

Yemeni army advance west of Taiz in operation to cut off Houthi militia supply routes

Updated 19 November 2018
Arab News
0

Yemen’s national army on Sunday advanced west of Taiz on the second day of a military operation to cut off Houthi militia supply routes.

A Yemeni military source that said heavy clashes with the militia killed several of their commanders during the operation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The source added that the militia fired five rocket-propelled grenades from its positions in Mount Al-Barqa on civilian homes however no casualties were reported.

The Yemeni army forces also thwarted an attempt by the Houthi militia to recover their positions in western Taiz.

A field source reported that groups of the militia tried to sneak into the old airport and Wata Al-Khazan, west of the city.

Clashes broke out between the two sides following the attempt, which leading to several losses on the Houthi side, causing the militia to flee.

Topics: yemen army Houthis Yemen War

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief chief discusses humanitarian work in Yemen with Polish parliamentarians
0
Middle-East
Yemeni army regains strategic positions in Taiz

Turkey, Russia, Iran to hold Syria talks next week

Updated 19 min 46 sec ago
AFP
0

Turkey, Russia, Iran to hold Syria talks next week

Updated 19 min 46 sec ago
AFP
0

ASTANA: Russia, Iran and Turkey will hold the next round of talks on Syria's conflict on November 28-29 in the Kazakh capital Astana, Kazakhstan's foreign minister said on Monday.
"The participants plan to discuss the current situation in Syria, in particular in Idlib, creating conditions for the return of refugees and internally displaced people, and post-conflict reconstruction," Kairat Abdrakhmanov said in Astana.
The meeting will be the 11th in the Astana peace process -- set up in early 2017 by Russia and Iran, who support President Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, and opposition backer Turkey.
Abdrakhmanov said representatives of Damascus and armed opposition groups would take part, but did not specify what level of officials from Russia, Iran and Turkey would attend.
The Astana process was launched after Russia's military intervention in Syria tipped the balance in the regime's favour. It has gradually eclipsed an earlier UN-sponsored negotiations framework known as the Geneva process.
This month's meeting comes with continued violence threatening plans for a buffer zone around Idlib, the last major opposition stronghold in Syria.
Russia and Turkey agreed in September to set up the buffer zone to avert a Syrian regime offensive, but jihadists who hold around 70 percent of the area have refused to withdraw.
Fighting in the area has continued, with jihadists on Friday killing 22 regime fighters in an attack on government forces in the northwest of Hama province near the planned zone.

Topics: Syrian War

Related

0
Middle-East
Coalition hits back over reported civilian deaths in east Syria
0
Middle-East
Turkey says US support for Syrian Kurdish YPG a “big mistake”

Latest updates

China’s Xiaomi swings to net profit in Q3 on robust sales in India, Europe
0
Turkey, Russia, Iran to hold Syria talks next week
0
EU members united behind draft Brexit deal
0
Rake news: Social media ablaze on Trump’s forest remarks for Finland
0
Nissan chairman Ghosn arrested in Tokyo, to be dismissed by company
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.