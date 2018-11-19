You are here

  • Home
  • UAE indicates full compliance with US sanctions on Iran
﻿

UAE indicates full compliance with US sanctions on Iran

A trading dhow lies at anchor in Dubai Creek. Dubai, the UAE’s business hub, has traditionally been a major trading partner with Iran. (Reuters)
Updated 19 November 2018
Reuters
0

UAE indicates full compliance with US sanctions on Iran

  • The US announced on Nov. 5 a series of sanctions targeting Iran’s banks, shipping sector, national airline and 200 individuals
  • UAE’s trade with Iran, which is expected to decline further, fell to $17 billion in 2017 from a peak of $20 billion in 2013
Updated 19 November 2018
Reuters
0

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates is fully complying with sanctions imposed this month by the United States on Iran even though it will mean a further drop in trade with Tehran, said a UAE economy ministry official.

Abu Dhabi, the political capital of the UAE federation, has taken a tough stand on Tehran, although Dubai, the country’s business hub, has traditionally been a major trading partner with Iran.

Washington announced on Nov. 5 a series of sanctions targeting Iran’s banks, shipping sector, national airline and 200 individuals after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of an international nuclear deal with Tehran.

“We are implementing the sanctions,” Abdullah Al-Saleh, undersecretary for foreign trade and industry, said in an interview in Dubai.

 

The UAE is enforcing the US sanction regime “as it is published by the United States,” Al-Saleh said, adding that the relevant authorities would ensure compliance.

Al-Saleh said the UAE’s trade with Iran is expected to decline this year and next year due to the sanctions, after falling to $17 billion in 2017 from a peak of $20 billion in 2013.

Most trade consists of re-exports via Dubai to Iran, which lies across the Gulf.

The sanctions are part of a wider effort by the Trump administration to diminish Iranian influence in the Middle East.

The UAE is among US allies in the Gulf region that staunchly oppose Iranian foreign policy and swiftly backed Washington’s decision. It is also a member of a coalition that is opposing the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen’s civil war.

Compliance will mean UAE companies do not face difficulties in the United States, and the UAE government will look to boost trade with other markets such as Africa and Asia to offset the impact of the sanctions on its own economy, Al-Saleh said, repeating an existing government policy to diversify trade.

Trump’s administration has threatened those who continue to do business with Iran with the prospect of losing access to the US market, although it has given temporary exemptions to eight importing countries to keep buying Iranian oil.

The European Union, France, Germany and Britain, which are trying to save the nuclear deal, have said they regret the US decision and will seek to protect European companies doing legitimate business with Tehran.

FASTFACTS

The US has given temporary exemptions to eight importing countries to keep buying Iranian oil.

Topics: UAE Iran US sanctions

Related

0
World
EU backs Iran sanctions over foiled France attack plot: Diplomats
0
Middle-East
Britain’s top diplomat in Iran as US oil sanctions back on

Oil slips even as OPEC mulls cut

Updated 54 min 12 sec ago
Reuters
0

Oil slips even as OPEC mulls cut

  • US crude stockpiles have grown for eight straight weeks, and data last week showed inventories swelled by the most in more than a year
  • A trade dispute between the US and China is one reason investors are a lot warier about the outlook for oil demand growth next year
Updated 54 min 12 sec ago
Reuters
0

NEW YORK: Oil futures fell about 1 percent on Monday amid global oversupply worries, but losses were muted as investors eyed potential sanctions on Iran from the EU, a possible production cut from OPEC and slightly bullish storage drawdown in US crude stocks.
Brent crude was down 70 cents a barrel at $66.06 at 4:37 p.m. GMT, having recovered from a session low at $65.27. US crude futures traded 15 cents lower at $56.31 a barrel.
EU foreign ministers endorsed a French government decision to sanction Iranian nationals accused of a bomb plot in France, potentially allowing the measures to take effect across the bloc, three diplomats said.
Potential sanctions from the EU would come as the US has granted waivers to some of Iran’s oil customers, muting the policy’s expected impact on global supplies.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, is pushing for the group and its partners to reduce output by 1 million to 1.4 million barrels per day to prevent a build-up of unused fuel.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia, which is not an OPEC member, planned to sign a partnership agreement with the group, and that details would be discussed at OPEC’s Dec. 6 meeting in Vienna.
“For a cut to be successful in supporting the market, they’re going to have to present a front that is not fractured and the chance of that is looking less and less likely as Dec. 6 approaches,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.
While a large cut would be supportive of crude futures, clear signals from producers are needed to lift prices notably, Yawger said. “We lack any certainty other than that the market is oversupplied in the US and everybody else is trying to deal with it.”
US crude stockpiles have grown for eight straight weeks, and data last week showed inventories swelled by the most in more than a year, weighing on the market.
Traders said futures pared losses on bullish stockpile data Monday as they said that energy information provider Genscape reported that crude inventories fell in the week ended Friday.
Brent is almost 25 percent below early October’s 2018 peak of $86.74, as evidence of slowing demand has materialized and output from the US, Russia and Saudi Arabia hit historic highs.
“Oil prices rose (last week) on the hope that OPEC and partners will act to reverse bearish sentiment, but from a technical set-up, bear mode remains intact,” OANDA strategist Stephen Innes said.
A trade dispute between the US and China is one reason investors are a lot warier about the outlook for oil demand growth next year.
Fund managers cut their bullish exposure to crude futures and options to the lowest since around mid-2017 this month.
Weekly exchange data shows money managers hold a combined net long position equivalent to around 364 million barrels of US and Brent crude futures and options, down from over 800 million barrels two months ago.
“The main trend remains bearish as investors no longer believe in a risk of supply tightness for crude,” ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said.

Topics: OPEC Oil

Related

0
Business & Economy
Russian Energy Minister Novak says plans to sign OPEC partnership deal
0
Business & Economy
Oil prices climb amid expected OPEC cut, but markets remain wary

Latest updates

Startup of the Week: Saudi Swag - Where art imitates life
0
Multiple victims after shots fired at Chicago hospital: Police
0
Late Virgil van Dijk strike over rivals Germany fires Netherlands into Nations League semifinals
0
Saudi Arabia's aid agency funds hospital in Syria with medical supplies
0
EU ‘considering sanctions on Iran’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.