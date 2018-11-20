You are here

  • Home
  • Student loan debt still crippling burden for millions of Americans
﻿

Student loan debt still crippling burden for millions of Americans

Student debt increases the gap between rich and poor. (File/AFP)
Updated 33 sec ago
AFP
0

Student loan debt still crippling burden for millions of Americans

  • 42.2 million Americans were repaying a federal student loan at the end of June 2018 for a total sum of nearly $1.5 trillion
  • Many students take out loans from the federal government or private lenders
Updated 33 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: Michael Bloomberg’s record $1.8 billion donation for financial aid to Johns Hopkins University highlights the problem of student debt in America, which can still be a burden even years after graduation.
According to the Department of Education, 42.2 million Americans were repaying a federal student loan at the end of June 2018 for a total sum of nearly $1.5 trillion, the largest volume of debt after home loans.
Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, said he was making the gift to his alma mater to help qualified low- and middle-income students more easily afford access to university in a country where post-secondary education fees at elite schools routinely exceed $50,000 a year, a prohibitive barrier for most families.
“I was lucky: My father was a bookkeeper who never made more than $6,000 a year. But I was able to afford Johns Hopkins University through a National Defense student loan and by holding down a job on campus,” Bloomberg, who also founded the financial news service of the same name, wrote in a New York Times op-ed.
The donation, believed to be the biggest ever to a university, “will ensure that we are able to recruit more first-generation and low-income students and provide them with full access to every dimension of the Johns Hopkins experience,” its head Ronald Daniels said.
Currently, 44 percent of students at the institution in Baltimore, Maryland, complete their studies in debt, on average owing more than $24,000, university data shows.
For Sandy Baum, a university professor at the Urban Institute, Bloomberg’s gift is “great” but “that’s just a drop in the ocean.”
His move would have had a bigger impact if he gave money to improve the quality of education for more students, in less elite private or public institutions, she told AFP, adding that they sorely lack funding.
Baum is not opposed to student loans because for most students, the choice becomes one between not going to university or borrowing to go.
Most students’ loans, she says, amount to between $15,000 and $20,000 but getting $40,000 in debt is not unusual for a bachelor’s degree (four years of study).
The College Board estimates the average cost of a four-year course in a private university at $34,740, not counting additional accommodation and living expenses.
Many students take out loans from the federal government or private lenders.
Some, especially the less wealthy, fall into the spiral of over-indebtedness when they find themselves unable to repay their loans.
They no longer have access to credit, cannot rent a home or buy a car. A local cable channel this summer launched a game, “Paid Off,” in which the participants battle it out to see who has their student debt cleared.
The problem worries everyone — even the US central bank. “As student loans continue to grow and become larger and larger, then it absolutely could hold back growth,” Jerome Powell warned in March.
Joanna Darcus, a lawyer for the consumer protection organization NCLC, welcomed Bloomberg’s big donation.
It’s needed in our “completely broken system of financing university education by debt,” she said.
For students from low-income backgrounds “it is very important to lower the cost of education” as student debt increases the gap between rich and poor, she told AFP.
The NCLC advocates for an increase in the number and size of university scholarships.
“If its possible for people to go to school without incurring debt we are all better off; we don’t have to spend money on debt collection and student debt doesn’t impair the decision-making on a personal, professional or financial level,” she added.

Topics: Student loan US Education

Related

0
Business & Economy
China’s economic opening-up to help offset US trade friction
0
Middle-East
US cuts in Palestinian refugee aid mitigated by new pledges

Ghosn’s arrest casts doubt on future of Renault-Nissan alliance

Updated 20 min 21 sec ago
AP
0

Ghosn’s arrest casts doubt on future of Renault-Nissan alliance

  • Carlos Ghosn been ‘the glue that holds Renault and Nissan together,’ Bernstein analyst Max Warburton wrote in a note to investors
  • With Ghosn out at Nissan and probably Renault as well, the companies are unlikely to get any closer
Updated 20 min 21 sec ago
AP
0

DETROIT: For years, France’s Renault and Japan’s Nissan struggled to make money in the global auto business.
Then came Carlos Ghosn, a Renault executive who helped to orchestrate an unprecedented transcontinental alliance, combining parts of both companies to share engineering and technology costs.
Now Ghosn’s arrest in Japan for alleged financial improprieties at Nissan could put the nearly 20-year-old alliance in jeopardy.
Ghosn, 64, born in Brazil, schooled in France and of Lebanese heritage, is set to be ousted later this week from his spot as Nissan chairman. He also could also lose his roles as CEO and chairman of Renault, threatening the alliance formed in 1999 that’s now selling more than 10 million automobiles a year.
He’s been “the glue that holds Renault and Nissan together,” Bernstein analyst Max Warburton wrote in a note to investors. “It is hard not to conclude that there may be a gulf opening up between Renault and Nissan.”
Nissan has said it will dismiss the Ghosn after he was arrested in Japan Monday for allegedly abusing company funds and misreporting his income. That opens up a leadership void at the entire alliance, for which Ghosn officially still serves as CEO and chairman.
Ghosn added Mitsubishi to the alliance two years ago after the tiny automaker was caught in a gas-mileage cheating scandal. He had even floated the idea of a full merger between the three companies.
“Today’s events throw any prospect of that up in the air,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in London, wrote in a note to investors.
Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa has publicly resisted the idea of an outright merger. So, with Ghosn out at Nissan and probably Renault as well, the companies are unlikely to get any closer.
The companies now share technology, and they save money by jointly purchasing components.
While there could be some scrutiny of the relationships between the companies, they’re so intertwined now that cutting them apart would be difficult, said Kelley Blue Book analyst Michelle Krebs. “I would not predict its demise,” Krebs said of the alliance.
She said she sees further consolidation in an industry that faces unprecedented research costs for autonomous and electric vehicles, while at the same time continuing to develop cars and trucks powered by internal combustion engines.
“The last thing one of the world’s biggest automakers needs is the disruption caused by an investigation into the behavior of a man who has towered over the global auto sector,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in London.
Nissan’s board is to meet Thursday to consider Ghosn’s fate. Renault, where Ghosn is also CEO, said its board will hold an emergency meeting soon, and experts say it is unlikely that he will be able to stay at the company or the broader alliance.
The brash Ghosn was once viewed as a savior in the auto business with the ability to turn around the two struggling companies. In 2006 he even proposed an alliance with global giant General Motors.
Bernstein’s Warburton wrote that Ghosn’s once-mighty reputation has been declining for years, while Krebs said Nissan never could meet Ghosn’s goal of 10 percent US market share even though it has relied on “bad behavior” such as heavy discounts and sales to rental car companies.
Saikawa reiterated Nissan’s commitment to the venture, while a Renault statement expressed “dedication to the defense of Renault’s interest in the alliance.”

Topics: retail transport Carlos Ghosn Renault Nissan Japan

Related

0
Business & Economy
Nissan chairman Ghosn arrested, to be dismissed by company
0
Motoring
Ghosn takes on new mission to save Mitsubishi

Latest updates

Student loan debt still crippling burden for millions of Americans
0
Ghosn’s arrest casts doubt on future of Renault-Nissan alliance
0
Trump: Osama bin Laden should have been captured sooner
0
Xi visits Philippines as China, US wrangle for supremacy
0
China’s economic opening-up to help offset US trade friction
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.