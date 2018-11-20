You are here

Fiji leader sworn in for 4 more years after winning election

Voreqe Bainimarama was affirmed prime minister after winning an election with a reduced majority. (AP)
Fiji leader sworn in for 4 more years after winning election

  • Voreqe Bainimarama first seized power in a military coup in 2006
  • Many people in the nation of 920,000 seem appreciative of the economic gains they have made in recent years
WELLINGTON, New Zealand: Fiji’s leader was sworn in for four more years Tuesday after winning an election with a reduced majority, after earlier lashing out at his opponents.
Voreqe Bainimarama was affirmed prime minister in a ceremony in the capital Suva after his FijiFirst Party won just over half the votes in last week’s election, giving them 27 seats in Fiji’s 51-seat parliament.
Bainimarama first seized power in a military coup in 2006 and refashioned himself as a legitimate leader after winning an election in 2014. Many people in the nation of 920,000 seem appreciative of the economic gains they’ve made in recent years.
Bainimarama said in a statement this week that people had “ganged up” against his party.
“Despite the joint forces of opposition that started their campaign based on lies, hate and fear against us four years ago, we have triumphed,” he said.
He said his opponents “were willing to create economic chaos and undermine our economic future in their greed to win government.”
Bainimarama said his opponents had been “aided and abetted” by the Fiji Times newspaper, which many people consider to be the last independent media voice in a country where many news outlets kowtow to the government. A judge in May found an opinion writer and three executives at the newspaper company not guilty of sedition in a trial many believe was politically motivated.
The election last Wednesday was marred by heavy rainfall. In an interview with Radio New Zealand, Bainimarama blamed the weather for his reduced majority from four years ago, when his party won almost 60 percent of the vote. He said he had no plans to leave politics.
“I’ll be here until I decide otherwise,” he said, before abruptly ending the interview.
The main opposition party was also led by a former strongman, Sitiveni Rabuka, who led two racially charged coups in 1987. Rabuka said it was time for Fiji to move on from both him and Bainimarama.
“Those of us involved in coups are getting old now and we are a passing generation,” he told Radio New Zealand. “Very soon we will have a responsible younger generation of leaders taking over.”

Trump: Osama bin Laden should have been captured sooner

Trump: Osama bin Laden should have been captured sooner

  • ‘Of course, we should have captured Osama Bin Laden long before we did’
  • ‘I pointed him out in my book just BEFORE the attack on the World Trade Center’
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump repeated Monday that Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, killed by US Navy SEALs in May 2011, should have been captured much earlier, casting blame on his predecessors and Pakistan.
“Of course, we should have captured Osama Bin Laden long before we did,” the US president tweeted, echoing remarks he gave to “Fox News Sunday” that drew the ire of Pakistan, where bin Laden had been hiding.
“I pointed him out in my book just BEFORE the attack on the World Trade Center,” he continued.
“President Clinton famously missed his shot. We paid Pakistan Billions of Dollars & they never told us he was living there. Fools!”
Ten years after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, bin Laden was found to be hiding in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad, where he was killed in a raid by US Navy SEALs approved by Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama.


The assault sent relations between the wayward allies to a new low.
In his interview on Sunday, the Republican leader had said he canceled assistance worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Pakistan earlier this year because “they don’t do anything for us, they don’t do a damn thing for us.”
Trump had also told Fox News that bin Laden had lived “beautifully in Pakistan and what I guess in what they considered a nice mansion. I don’t know, I’ve seen nicer.”
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan hit back at Trump’s claim, calling on the president to name an ally that has sacrificed more against militancy.
“Pakistan suffered 75,000 casualties in this war & over $123 bn was lost to economy. US ‘aid’ was a minuscule $20 bn,” Khan tweeted.
Robert O’Neill, a former Navy SEAL who claims to have fired the shots that killed bin Laden, was terse in his reply.
“The mission to get bin Laden was bipartisan. We all wanted to get him as soon as we could,” tweeted O’Neill, who regularly appears on Fox News as a security expert.

Former director of national intelligence James Clapper was more direct in his criticism of Trump.
“It’s really a slam at the intelligence community, who was responsible for tracking down Osama bin Laden, and reflects, I think, his complete ignorance about what that took,” Clapper told CNN.
Former CIA director John Brennan also hit back at Trump’s remark.
“You constantly remind us how substantively shallow & dishonest you are on so many fronts, which is why we are in such dangerous times,” he wrote on Twitter, quoting Trump’s tweet about bin Laden.

