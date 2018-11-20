You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese foreign ministry: will stand by Carlos Ghosn
﻿

Lebanese foreign ministry: will stand by Carlos Ghosn

Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo on Nov. 19. (AFP)
Updated 20 November 2018
Reuters
0

Lebanese foreign ministry: will stand by Carlos Ghosn

  • France moved on Tuesday to oust Ghosn from the helm of Renault but sought to defend the carmaker’s alliance with Nissan
  • “The Lebanese foreign ministry will stand by him in his adversity to ensure he gets a fair trial”
Updated 20 November 2018
Reuters
0

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday it would stand by Nissan and Renault boss Carlos Ghosn, who is of Lebanese descent and holds Lebanese citizenship, a day after his arrest in Japan on financial misconduct allegations.
Ghosn, one of the best-known leaders in the car industry, was arrested after Nissan Motor Co. said he had engaged in wrongdoing, including personal use of company money and under-reporting how much he was earning for years. The Japanese carmaker plans to remove him as chairman this week.
France moved on Tuesday to oust Ghosn from the helm of Renault but sought to defend the carmaker’s alliance with Nissan, which has been rocked by the scandal..
Lebanon’s caretaker Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil has asked the ambassador in Tokyo to meet with Ghosn and follow up on the case, the ministry said in a statement.
“Carlos Ghosn is a Lebanese citizen who represents one of the Lebanese successes abroad and the Lebanese foreign ministry will stand by him in his adversity to ensure he gets a fair trial,” it said. Ghosn, who has Lebanese roots, was born in Brazil and is also French citizen.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Lebanon

Related

0
Business & Economy
Ghosn’s arrest casts doubt on future of Renault-Nissan alliance
0
Business & Economy
Nissan chairman Ghosn arrested, to be dismissed by company

Egypt celebrates antiquities museum before new institution takes the limelight

Updated 59 min 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

Egypt celebrates antiquities museum before new institution takes the limelight

Updated 59 min 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Bright lights illuminated the Egyptian Museum in Cairo’s Tahrir Square on Monday during a celebration that could mark the last time the two-story museum is feted as one of Egypt’s main tourist attractions.
Located in one of Egypt’s most famous squares, the museum has been the country’s principal keeper of antiquities for over a century, but a bigger museum is under construction.
Officials celebrated the 116th anniversary of its founding and insisted it will not become obsolete once the Grand Egyptian Museum opens its doors. Antiquities will be moved to the new museum, which is expected to partially open next year.
“Our ceremony this evening is to tell the world this museum will never die,” said Antiquities Minister Khaled Al-Anany.
The old museum will be used to display recent discoveries as well as antiquities from store rooms, the minister said.
Housing the world’s biggest collection of pharaonic antiquities has been a challenge for the museum building, which was established in 1902.
Tens of thousands of objects have been sitting in its storerooms and galleries were often said to be too packed.
The Grand Egyptian Museum will be located near the Pyramids and Cairo hopes it will help a tourism industry that has suffered from the turmoil that followed a 2011 uprising.
Highlights of the evening were exhibitions of mummies and the ornamented coffin covers of pharaonic courtier Yuya and his noblewoman wife Thuya.
A 20-meter-long papyrus said to be the longest on display in Egypt was also on show during the ceremony.

Topics: Egypt

Latest updates

Virat Kohli refuses to take anything for granted as India prepare to face depleted Australia
0
Trump say US ‘relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’
0
Democrats to probe Ivanka Trump’s private email use for gov’t work
0
US air strikes in Somalia kill 37 militants
0
Egypt celebrates antiquities museum before new institution takes the limelight
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.