FaceOf: Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat, Saudi deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah

Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat
Updated 21 November 2018
Arab News
  • Mashat also served as the vice president for development of King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) in Jeddah
  • Mashat holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from KAU, as well as master’s and Ph.D. degrees in computer science from the University of Leeds in the UK
Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat has been the Saudi deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah since his appointment in October 2017. 

Previously, Mashat was the president of the University of Jeddah between June 2016 and October 2017. 

He also served as the vice president for development of King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) in Jeddah for three years between 2013 and 2016. Moreover, he was the dean of admissions and registration, and director of the information technology center at the university. 

During his tenure, he had a set of critical responsibilities at KAU where he worked for 11 years. 

He played a key role in earning KAU a higher world ranking since he was responsible for KAU’s academic and strategic planning, international and institutional accreditations, institutional research, assurance and quality assurance. 

He also served as a part-time consultant for the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques between 2004 and 2013 to develop the e-government systems.

Mashat holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from KAU, as well as master’s and Ph.D. degrees in computer science from the University of Leeds in the UK. 

The Hajj and Umrah Ministry organized an explicative forum on Monday for the Jeddah Prize for Creativity, under the title “Developing our cities for Hajj and Umrah.”

In his speech, Mashat highlighted the importance of Jeddah city as the pilgrim’s gate to Makkah. “Pilgrims feel comfortable when they arrive in Jeddah on their way to the sacred places. Jeddah combines originality, modernity, and cultures,” he said. 

Topics: FaceOf

Major boost for Al-Jouf as Saudi king set to announce new city

King Salman arrived in Al-Jouf on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 21 November 2018
Arab News
0

Major boost for Al-Jouf as Saudi king set to announce new city

  • The king will launch Waad Al-Shamaal, a new city aimed at boosting the country’s mining infrastructure
Updated 21 November 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Projects worth several billion riyals are to be unveiled by Saudi Arabia’s king this week as he continues his tour of the country’s regions.
King Salman arrived in the province of Al-Jouf on Tuesday night where he will announce the construction of a new city, bolstering the local economy and creating thousands of jobs in Saudi Arabia’s most northern region.
On Thursday, the king will launch Waad Al-Shamaal, a new city aimed at boosting the country’s mining infrastructure, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 
He will lay the foundation stone for the first phase of the SR85 billion ($22 billion) city in Toriaf province — worth SR55 billion —  and is also set to inaugurate the projects and facilities of the second phase — worth SR30 billion.
In the past two months the king has visited a number of major cities, announcing projects and initiatives to develop the Kingdom inline with Vision 2030 — a broad strategic plan to diversify the economy and end dependence on oil revenues.
Before arriving in Al-Jouf, King Salman visited Tabuk, where several projects worth more than SR11 billion were launched.
He also met the team heading Amaala, the ultra-luxurious tourist destination that was unveiled in September and dubbed the “Riviera of the Middle East,” and was briefed on plans for the new attraction.
King Salman praised Amaala’s objectives to contribute to promoting economic diversification, creating investment opportunities for the private sector, and developing the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia while preserving the cultural and environmental heritage.
Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced yet another major project in western Saudi Arabia.
Wadi Al-Disah Development Project, which is expected to become one of the Kingdom’s most environmentally diverse tourist attractions, adds to a number of already launched ventures on western coastal regions.
PIF will establish a company to develop Wadi Al-Disah in accordance with international best practices regarding environmental conservation and sustainable development.
In addition to this week’s tour, the king has so far visited Madinah, Qassim and Hail.

Topics: Al-Jouf

