BlockOn 2018 to train C-level executives

Khalid Saad, CEO of Bahrain Fintech Bay.
Arab News
Bahrain Fintech Bay’s global blockchain conference, BlockOn 2018 — Redefining Finance, is gearing up to train C-level executives, innovation leaders and developers in blockchain theory and its practical application. The event is taking place on Nov. 22 at the Wyndham Grand, Bahrain Bay, under the patronage of Khalid Al-Rumaihi, chief executive, Economic Development Board and chairman of the executive board of Bahrain Fintech Bay.

The one-day conference, which is expected to attract more than 300 global blockchain innovators and professionals including a diverse group of regulators, entrepreneurs, investors and financial industry executives, aims to explore the rising opportunities and challenges presented by the industry with a focus on training and development.

Khalid Saad, the CEO of Bahrain Fintech Bay, said: “We’re excited to offer participants the chance to gain deeper insights and practical knowledge of blockchain, how it works and how to develop smart contracts for financial services. Blockchain is revolutionizing how business is, and can be, conducted around the world and across every sector, and BlockOn aims to ensure that C-level executives, innovation leaders and developers understand and can effectively apply their knowledge in order to drive innovation in their organizations and harness the power of blockchain either now or in the future as it continues to grow and transform the way business is transacted.” 

A view from the Address Hotels + Resorts.
Reed Travel Exhibitions, organizer of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), a travel and tourism event for inbound and outbound tourism professionals in the Middle East, has renewed its host-hotel partnership with Emaar Hospitality Group.

Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure subsidiary of global developer Emaar Properties, which manages the hotel brands Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, and Rove Hotels, will continue to be the Official Hotel Partner for Arabian Travel Market’s 2019 and 2020 events. 

The renowned hospitality group will officially accommodate a select number of key media and industry buyers attending the annual event in Dubai, as well as hosting the official ATM welcome party. 

Nick Pilbeam, divisional director, Reed Travel Exhibitions, said: “Arabian Travel Market is committed to the Middle East as a leading international travel and tourism destination and our partnership with Emaar Hospitality Group and its hotel brands represents an ideal opportunity to align one of the region’s leading hospitality brands with our unique event platform.”

Properties of Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, and Rove Hotels, situated in some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations, will welcome the “Hosted Buyers” program, which includes senior travel industry decision-makers with direct purchasing responsibility, as well as selected international press.

