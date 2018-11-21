Park Hyatt Jeddah brings a slice of Italy to KSA

Park Hyatt Jeddah is partnering with the Italian Consulate to provide an Italian week experience, designed to reflect the elegance of the country as part of the global Italian week. From Nov. 19-25, guests can indulge in delicious Italian dinners and breathtaking views of the Red Sea at Nafoura restaurant — a World Luxury Restaurant Awards winner — in the hotel every day from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. In addition, it will partner with the Italian Consulate to provide a brunch on Friday.

The brunch also caters to young children, offering a range of activities such as children’s menus and games. An exclusive Kids’ Carnival food corner allows children to play and amuse themselves while their parents enjoy some quality time.Activities include face painting, games, a bouncy castle and more.

“During the Italian week, dinners and brunch will be bursting with creativity, showcasing a lavish Italian spread and live cooking stations,” the hotel said.

“Experience the Italian Cucina, the world’s diverse cuisine, and savor your favorite authentic Italian dishes which are exclusively prepared for you by Chef Pasquale Amico.”

Park Hyatt Jeddah is set amidst landscaped gardens on the corniche of Jeddah, 45 minutes from Makkah and 30 minutes from the King Abdul Aziz International Airport. The hotel has 142 guest rooms, including 15 luxurious suites, and was designed by renowned French interior designers Gilles Quiffet and Patrice Hart.