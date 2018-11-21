You are here

Park Hyatt Jeddah brings a slice of Italy to KSA

Guests can indulge in delicious Italian dinners and breathtaking views of the Red Sea at Nafoura restaurant.
Park Hyatt Jeddah is partnering with the Italian Consulate to provide an Italian week experience, designed to reflect the elegance of the country as part of the global Italian week. From Nov. 19-25, guests can indulge in delicious Italian dinners and breathtaking views of the Red Sea at Nafoura restaurant — a World Luxury Restaurant Awards winner — in the hotel every day from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. In addition, it will partner with the Italian Consulate to provide a brunch on Friday.

The brunch also caters to young children, offering a range of activities such as children’s menus and games. An exclusive Kids’ Carnival food corner allows children to play and amuse themselves while their parents enjoy some quality time.Activities include face painting, games, a bouncy castle and more.

“During the Italian week, dinners and brunch will be bursting with creativity, showcasing a lavish Italian spread and live cooking stations,” the hotel said.

“Experience the Italian Cucina, the world’s diverse cuisine, and savor your favorite authentic Italian dishes which are exclusively prepared for you by Chef Pasquale Amico.”

Park Hyatt Jeddah is set amidst landscaped gardens on the corniche of Jeddah, 45 minutes from Makkah and 30 minutes from the King Abdul Aziz International Airport. The hotel has 142 guest rooms, including 15 luxurious suites, and was designed by renowned French interior designers Gilles Quiffet and Patrice Hart.

BlockOn 2018 to train C-level executives

Khalid Saad, CEO of Bahrain Fintech Bay.
Bahrain Fintech Bay’s global blockchain conference, BlockOn 2018 — Redefining Finance, is gearing up to train C-level executives, innovation leaders and developers in blockchain theory and its practical application. The event is taking place on Nov. 22 at the Wyndham Grand, Bahrain Bay, under the patronage of Khalid Al-Rumaihi, chief executive, Economic Development Board and chairman of the executive board of Bahrain Fintech Bay.

The one-day conference, which is expected to attract more than 300 global blockchain innovators and professionals including a diverse group of regulators, entrepreneurs, investors and financial industry executives, aims to explore the rising opportunities and challenges presented by the industry with a focus on training and development.

Khalid Saad, the CEO of Bahrain Fintech Bay, said: “We’re excited to offer participants the chance to gain deeper insights and practical knowledge of blockchain, how it works and how to develop smart contracts for financial services. Blockchain is revolutionizing how business is, and can be, conducted around the world and across every sector, and BlockOn aims to ensure that C-level executives, innovation leaders and developers understand and can effectively apply their knowledge in order to drive innovation in their organizations and harness the power of blockchain either now or in the future as it continues to grow and transform the way business is transacted.” 

