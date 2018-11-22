You are here

Ankara requests extradition of Gulen, 83 others

Turkey has reiterated its demand that the US extradite exiled Turkish Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen to face sedition charges in Ankara. (AFP/Zaman Daily File photo)
Updated 22 November 2018
AFP
AP
Ankara requests extradition of Gulen, 83 others

  • Turkish President Erdogan blames Gulen for the July 15, 2016, failed coup plot against him
  • Trump said on Saturday that he had no plans to extradite Gulen, who strongly denies any involvement in the coup attempt
Updated 22 November 2018
AFP AP
ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday gave US officials a list of 84 members of Fethullah Gulen’s movement — including the cleric himself — whose extradition Ankara is requesting.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames Gulen — whom he once regarded as an ally — for the July 15, 2016, failed coup plot against him, but calls for his extradition have so far been unsuccessful.

Turkey’s chief diplomat said he did not receive any “assurances” after meeting with his American counterpart Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton during a visit to Washington.

“But we have given this list of the people that we request the US to extradite,” Cavusoglu said.

President Donald Trump “asked Erdogan to send that list and I gave that list to both Pompeo and Ambassador Bolton,” he said.

Trump said on Saturday that he had no plans to extradite Gulen, who strongly denies any involvement in the coup attempt.

“It’s not under consideration,” Trump told reporters, while also saying that Erdogan is “a friend of mine. He’s a strong man, a tough man and a smart man, so whatever we can do, we’ll do... but at this point? No.”

US-Turkish relations have recently been strained, but they warmed up after Ankara’s release in October of American pastor Andrew Brunson.

The fate of Gulen remains a central point of tension between the countries.

In addition to the extraditions, Cavusoglu said he had raised Turkey’s request to make permanent a temporary waiver of US sanctions it was granted earlier this month to allow it to continue to import Iranian oil without penalty. He said a permanent waiver is necessary because Turkey could not make up for a loss in Iranian oil purchases. “We cannot diversify further,” he told reporters at a news conference at the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington.

The Trump administration earlier this month re-imposed all sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the terms of the nuclear deal that the president withdrew from in May. Those include sanctions on countries and companies that continue to do business with designated Iranian firms, such as its state-owned oil company.

 

 

Turkish President Erdogan blames Gulen for the July 15, 2016, failed coup plot against him

Topics: Fethullah Gulen Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu Recep Tayyip Erdogan Mike Pompeo

Iran says US bases and aircraft carriers within missile range

Updated 22 November 2018
Reuters
Iran says US bases and aircraft carriers within missile range

  • “They are within our reach and we can hit them if they (Americans) make a move,” a Revolutionary Guards commander said
  • Trump pulled out of an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear program in May and reimposed sanctions on Tehran
Updated 22 November 2018
Reuters
0

LONDON: An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Wednesday that US bases in Afghanistan, the UAE and Qatar, and US aircraft carriers in the Gulf were within range of Iranian missiles, as tensions rise between Tehran and Washington.
“They are within our reach and we can hit them if they (Americans) make a move,” Amirali Hajjizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards’ airspace division, was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.
Hajjizadeh said the Guards had improved the precision of their missiles, and specifically said they could hit the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al-Dhafra base in the United Arab Emirates and Kandahar base in Afghanistan that host US forces.
US President Donald Trump pulled out of an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear program in May and reimposed sanctions on Tehran. He said the deal was flawed because it did not include curbs on Iran’s development of ballistic missiles or its support for proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq.
The Islamic Republic’s government has ruled out negotiations with Washington over its military capabilities, particularly its missile program run by the Guards.
Iran, which says its missile program is purely defensive, has threatened to disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz if the United States tries to strangle Iranian oil exports.

Topics: Iran

