You are here

  • Home
  • Indian police struggle to reclaim body of American killed on North Sentinel Island
﻿

Indian police struggle to reclaim body of American killed on North Sentinel Island

1 / 3
John Allen Chau was killed by North Sentinel islanders who shot him with arrows and then buried his body on the beach. (Social Media)
2 / 3
A Sentinelese tribesman aims his bow and arrow at an Indian Coast Guard helicopter as it flies over North Sentinel Island in the Andaman Islands, in the wake of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. (AFP)
3 / 3
John Allen Chau paid fishermen to ferry him to North Sentinel Island. (Social Media)
Updated 37 sec ago
AP
0

Indian police struggle to reclaim body of American killed on North Sentinel Island

  • Even officials don’t travel to North Sentinel, where people live as their ancestors did thousands of years ago, and where outsiders are seen with suspicion and attacked
  • Police are consulting anthropologists, tribal welfare experts and scholars to figure out a way to recover the body of adventurer John Allen Chau
Updated 37 sec ago
AP
0

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities were struggling Thursday to figure out how to recover the body of an American killed after wading ashore on an isolated island cut off from the modern world.
John Allen Chau was killed last week by North Sentinel islanders who apparently shot him with arrows and then buried his body on the beach, police say.
But even officials don’t travel to North Sentinel, where people live as their ancestors did thousands of years ago, and where outsiders are seen with suspicion and attacked.
“It’s a difficult proposition,” said Dependera Pathak, director-general of police on India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where North Sentinel is located. “We have to see what is possible, taking utmost care of the sensitivity of the group and the legal requirements.”
Police are consulting anthropologists, tribal welfare experts and scholars to figure out a way to recover the body, he said.
While visits to the island are heavily restricted, Chau paid fishermen last week to take him near North Sentinel, using a kayak to paddle to shore and bringing gifts including a football and fish.
It was “a foolish adventure,” said P.C. Joshi, an anthropology professor at Delhi University who has studied the islands. “He invited that aggression.”
Joshi noted that the visit not only risked Chau’s life, but also the lives of islanders who have little resistance to many diseases.
“They are not immune to anything. A simple thing like flu can kill them,” he said.

On his first day Chau interacted with some tribesmen — who survive by hunting, fishing and collecting wild plants — until they became angry and shot an arrow at him. The 26-year-old self-styled adventurer and Christian missionary then swam back to the fishermen’s boat waiting at a safe distance.
That night, he wrote about his visit and left his notes with the fishermen. He returned to North Sentinel the next day, Nov. 16.
What happened then isn’t known, but on the morning of the following day, the fishermen watched from the boat as tribesmen dragged Chau’s body along the beach and buried his remains.
Pathak said seven people have been arrested for helping Chau, including five fishermen, a friend of Chau’s and a local tourist guide.
Chau was apparently shot and killed by arrows, but the cause of death can’t be confirmed until his body is recovered, Pathak said.
In an Instagram post, his family said it was mourning him as a “beloved son, brother, uncle and best friend to us.” The family also said it forgave his killers and called for the release of those who assisted him in his quest to reach the island.
“He ventured out on his own free will and his local contacts need not be persecuted for his own actions,” the family said.
Authorities say Chau arrived in the area on Oct. 16 and stayed on another island while he prepared to travel to North Sentinel. It was not his first time in the region: he had visited the Andaman islands in 2015 and 2016.
With help from a friend, Chau hired fishermen for $325 to take him there on a boat, Pathak said.
After the fishermen realized Chau had been killed, they left for Port Blair, the capital of the island chain, where they broke the news to Chau’s friend, who in turn notified his family, Pathak said.
Police surveyed the island by air Tuesday, and a team of police and forest department officials used a coast guard boat to travel there Wednesday. Another trip was planned Thursday.
India has a very hands-off approach to the island’s people. Tribespeople killed two Indian fishermen in 2006 when their boat broke loose and drifted onto the shore, but Indian media reports say officials did not investigate or prosecute anyone in the deaths.
India recently changed some of its rules on visiting isolated regions in the Andamans. While special permits are required, scholars say visits are now theoretically allowed in some parts of the Andamans where they used to be entirely forbidden, including North Sentinel. Chau had no permit, police said.
Chau had wanted ever since high school to go to North Sentinel to share Christianity with the indigenous people, said Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Covenant Journey, a program that takes college students on tours of Israel to affirm their Christian faith. Chau went through that program in 2015.
“He didn’t go there for just adventure. I have no question it was to bring the gospel of Jesus to them,” Staver said.
Staver said Chau’s last notes to his family on Nov. 16 told them that they might think he was crazy but that he felt it was worth it and asked that they not be angry if he was killed.
Before attending Oral Roberts University, Chau had lived in southwestern Washington state and went to Vancouver Christian High School.

Topics: John Allen Chau North Sentinel India

Related

Update 0
World
American killed by isolated tribe on Indian island
0
World
Bangladesh’s hill tribes get special attention from the UN 

EU, UK agree draft on ‘ambitious’ post-Brexit ties

Updated 22 November 2018
AFP
0

EU, UK agree draft on ‘ambitious’ post-Brexit ties

  • The EU leaders are due to meet at a summit in Brussels on Sunday to endorse both documents
  • Downing Street said the prime minister was holding a teleconference with cabinet ministers about the deal
Updated 22 November 2018
AFP
0

BRUSSELS: The European Union and Britain agreed Thursday a draft declaration on their post-Brexit relations that sets out an “ambitious, broad, deep and flexible partnership,” officials said.
The two sides have also agreed a draft deal extending the transition period by one or two years beyond the end of 2020, a final sticking point of the divorce deal.
European Council President Donald Tusk said the EU executive, the European Commission, informed him it has agreed the political declaration on the future ties with Britain.
“I have just sent to EU27 a draft Political Declaration on the Future Relationship between EU and UK,” said Tusk, who represents the 27 remaining EU member countries.
“The Commission President (Jean-Claude Juncker) has informed me that it has been agreed at negotiators’ level and agreed in principle at political level,” Tusk tweeted.
He said EU leaders still have to endorse the draft declaration, which is due to accompany a draft of agreed terms for Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc on March 29.
The EU leaders are due to meet at a summit in Brussels on Sunday to endorse both documents.
“The declaration establishes the parameters of an ambitious, broad, deep and flexible partnership across trade and economic cooperation” and other areas, according to a copy of the document seen by AFP.
The other areas cover law enforcement, criminal justice, foreign policy, security and defense and wider areas of cooperation, according to the draft.
In an update of the withdrawal agreement, both sides have agreed to extend the post-Brexit transition period from December 31, 2020 “for up to one or two years.”
The transition period is designed to allow governments and businesses to adjust to a new relationship after more than four decades of close ties.
Following the announcement of the draft declaration, the British parliament said Prime Minister Theresa May will make an “emergency statement” to MPs on Thursday.
Downing Street said the prime minister was holding a teleconference with cabinet ministers about the deal.

Topics: EU UK Brexit

Related

0
World
Days from summit, May takes Brexit battle to Brussels
0
World
EU members united behind draft Brexit deal

Latest updates

Iraq removes blast walls around Green Zone for partial reopening
0
Indian police struggle to reclaim body of American killed on North Sentinel Island
0
Libyan wealth fund to hire auditors in push to unfreeze assets
0
Lebanon celebrates independence without a government
0
Atomic watchdog: Iran sticking to nuclear deal amid new US sanctions
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.