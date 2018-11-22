You are here

US to set up observation posts along Turkey-Syria border

Turkish and US troops began conducting joint patrols in the northern Syrian city of Manbij from Nov. 1. (File/Reuters)
MENEKSE TOKYAY
  • Mattis announcement ‘will surely spark a new problem with Turkey,’ analyst tells Arab News
  • The US is consulting “closely” with the Turkish military, said Mattis
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: Wednesday’s announcement by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis that the US is set to install “observation posts” along parts of the Syrian-Turkish border has sparked debate about its possible security repercussions. 

The declared aim is to strengthen the focus on defeating Daesh in Syria. The posts will be manned by some of the 2,000 American troops already deployed in the country. 

Daesh still has a presence in eastern Syria, east of the Euphrates River near the border with Iraq.

The US is consulting “closely” with the Turkish military, said Mattis. 

But experts say his announcement will create further tensions between Washington and Ankara, as the latter will see this as benefitting the Syrian-Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey considers a terrorist group.

The announcement comes amid a recent rapprochement between Turkey and the US, whose troops began conducting joint patrols in the northern Syrian city of Manbij from Nov. 1. 

As part of a road map agreed in June by Washington and Ankara, the YPG is expected to withdraw from Manbij.

Sinan Hatahet, an expert on Syria at Al-Sharq Forum in Istanbul, told Arab News that the announcement by Mattis “will surely spark a new problem with Turkey, although it will have no impact on the ongoing cooperation in Manbij.”

The US is trying to strike a fine balance between maintaining its relationships with state actors in Syria and with its local partners on the ground, Hatahet said.

Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat who chairs the Istanbul-based Center for Economics and Foreign Policy, said Ankara will likely react negatively to the announcement by Mattis, as it signals the continuation of US backing for the YPG. Turkish-US cooperation in Manbij could be damaged as a result, Ulgen added.

“Of interest will be whether Washington makes commitments in relation to these observation posts in terms of enhancing Turkey’s own border security,” he said.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar recently criticized a photo of US soldiers having dinner with YPG members in Manbij.

“It is unacceptable for the US to provide arms and ammunition by plane and trucks to the YPG terrorist group even when Daesh has been neutralized to a large extent,” Akar said.

Oubai Shahbandar, a fellow at the New America think tank, said defeating Daesh requires a long-term sustainable solution.

“That means the US needs to… enhance its military cooperation with Turkey and with Sunni Arab forces on the ground to prevent the type of chaos that allows extremists like Daesh and the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) terror group to regain lost territory,” he told Arab News.

“The joint military patrols between American and Turkish forces in Manbij have so far been successful, and ought to serve as a model for what works for the rest of northeast Syria.”

Topics: Turkey Syria

UAE says British student sentenced for spying "treated fairly"

Arab News
UAE says British student sentenced for spying "treated fairly"

  • ‘We can confirm that he was sentenced to life in prison’
  • Matthew Hedges was researching the UAE’s foreign and internal security policies when he was detained at Dubai airport
Arab News
DUBAI: The UAE said on Thursday British academic Matthew Hedges has been treated "fairly," and that it was determined to protect its important and strategic relationship with key ally Britain.

Matthew Hedges was sentenced to life in prison on charges of spying for the British government on Wednesday in a move described as "deeply disappointing" by Prime Minister Theresa May.

"Matthew Hedges has been treated fairly and according to the constitution of the UAE," a statement from the Gulf state's foreign ministry said.

It added Hedges was provided with translators and "it is not true that he was asked to sign documents he did not understand."

"Officials from both countries have discussed the matter regularly over recent months. Both sides hope to find an amicable solution to the Matthew Hedges case," the statement said.

 

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday that he was “deeply shocked and disappointed” by the decision of the UAE court.

“Today’s verdict is not what we expect from a friend and trusted partner of the United Kingdom and runs contrary to earlier assurances,” he said.

Hedges, a 31-year-old PhD student, was researching the UAE’s foreign and internal security policies after the Arab Spring revolutions of 2011 when he was detained at Dubai airport on May 5.

He was granted temporary release on October 29 but constantly monitored until Wednesday’s court hearing, only his third since his arrest.

UAE attorney general Hamad Al-Shamsi said earlier this month that Hedges was accused of “spying for a foreign country, jeopardizing the military, political and economic security of the state.”

UAE's foreign ministry said that Hedges has been treated "fairly and according to the country's constitution," determined to protect its important and strategic relationship with key ally Britain. It added that translators were provided for Hedges and said, "it is not true that he was asked to sign documents he did not understand."

Hedges has repeatedly denied the charges.

According to The National newspaper, a life sentence for a foreigner entails a maximum of 25 years in jail and is followed by deportation.

Topics: UAE spying

