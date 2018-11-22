You are here

Chief of Russia's military intelligence agency dies

Igor Korobov died at the age of 62. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP)
AFP
  Under his tenure the GRU has become a byword for Russian meddling in Western affairs
  The ministry said he died on Wednesday after a "long and serious illness"
AFP
Moscow: Russia’s military intelligence chief who oversaw a series of notorious operations abroad has died after a long illness, with Moscow praising him Thursday as a “great man” and a patriot.
Igor Korobov, 62, had headed the defense ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) since 2016 and was the target of US sanctions.
Under his tenure the GRU has become a byword for Russian meddling in Western affairs.
The ministry said he died on Wednesday after a “long and serious illness,” with analysts suggesting it was a code word for cancer.
Korobov’s 57-year-old first deputy, Vice Admiral Igor Kostyukov, has been appointed acting GRU chief and is likely become his successor, state news agency TASS said, citing a military source.
President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences, said his spokesman Dmitry Peskov, adding the two “had been in constant dialogue.”
“The dear memory of this great man, a faithful Russian son and a patriot of the Motherland... will remain forever in our hearts,” the defense ministry said.
Sergei Naryshkin, the head of the SVR foreign intelligence agency, a GRU rival, praised Korobov as a “true comrade-in-arms.”
The West has accused the ultra-secretive agency of carrying out attacks on foreign soil, including the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a Soviet-designed nerve agent in Britain in March.
Washington has said the GRU was directly involved in interfering in the 2016 US election through “cyber-enabled activities,” while the Netherlands has said they had thwarted a GRU cyberattack on the global chemical weapons watchdog.
Russia has denied the charges.
Korobov did not participate in a gala marking the centenary of the service in early November when Putin heaped praise on the GRU.
Korobov’s first deputy Kostyukov, who is thought to be in charge of Russia’s Syria operations at the GRU, reportedly presided over the ceremony.
“If he is appointed, then he will be the first naval seaman in the history of the GRU to become a military intelligence chief,” TASS quoted its source as saying.
Korobov, who joined military intelligence in 1985, received the Hero of Russia decoration for his service.

Topics: Russia military espionage

Latest US airstrikes in Somalia kill six extremists

Al-Shabab has carried out a number of attacks in the capital. (Reuters)
AP
Latest US airstrikes in Somalia kill six extremists

  The US has now carried out 35 airstrikes this year against Al-Shabab
AP
NAIROBI: The US military on Thursday announced the latest of several deadly airstrikes this week against Al-Shabab extremists in Somalia as it targets a region well north of where the Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists control large parts of the country.

The US Africa Command statement said two new strikes killed six fighters and destroyed a weapons cache on Wednesday near Harardere. That Al-Shabab-controlled community last month was targeted by the deadliest US airstrike in almost a year, with dozens of extremists killed.

The US has now carried out 35 airstrikes this year against Al-Shabab, Africa’s deadliest extremist group, which continues to stage deadly attacks in the capital, Mogadishu, and other cities.

Somali intelligence officials said the latest airstrikes targeted locations in the rural villages of Jimo-Luqunyar and Adaley, 75 km northeast of Harardere.

They said at least four missiles hit a base for over 30 extremists assigned to collect livestock taxes from nomadic communities in the area. The officials requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Two US airstrikes on Monday killed 37 extremists and one on Tuesday killed seven.

This week’s airstrikes have been carried out in Mudug region, well north of Mogadishu and the south and central areas.

Al-Shabab recently relocated to Harardere as a key training and planning base after the US and allies increased pressure and surveillance further south. Somali intelligence officials last month told The Associated Press that last month’s US airstrike near Harardere largely destroyed a training camp where recruits were preparing to graduate. The officials said more than 75 people were killed, while the US said about 60 extremists were killed.

The Mudug region, however, is a more difficult hideout for Al-Shabab as its fighters prefer the shrubbier ground further south.

The US military has said the airstrikes are aimed at reducing Al-Shabab’s ability to plan attacks, disrupting its leadership networks and limiting its freedom of movement in the Horn of Africa nation.

Topics: Somalia

