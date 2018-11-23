You are here

Black Friday reveals Lebanese concern about political crisis

The markets in Beirut are not showing unusual trading signals even though the Beirut Traders Association has made Black Friday last for three days. (Reuters)
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: “Every day is Black Friday in Lebanon.” The term Black Friday in the Lebanese vocabulary has a different meaning when it comes to purchasing power.

Ghada Buqshan, a Lebanese woman, told Arab News that she was among the first to go shopping on Black Friday in order to buy clothes at reduced prices for her children.

She said: “I was shocked to see that the shops have manipulated the concept of Black Friday and reduced the prices of selected products only, while keeping the rest of their stock at normal prices.”

“When I go shopping on this particular day, it is because my purchasing power has declined due to a decline in my husband’s work, so I try to save money, but the joy of shopping is always there.”

The markets in Beirut are not showing unusual trading signals even though the Beirut Traders Association has made Black Friday last for three days in an attempt to attract the largest number of shoppers.

Ahmed, the owner of one of the best women’s clothing stores in Beirut, said: “There are many reasons for the decline in sales. Whenever the political situation in Lebanon worsens, the markets freeze.”

“In addition to that,” he continued, “Black Friday coincides with the end of the month when families have spent most of their monthly salaries without leaving much to be spent on luxuries. Clothes have become a luxury though food, drink, rent and school fees are all priorities.”

The manager of another store, who wanted to remain anonymous, pointed out, “The purchasing power in Lebanon is declining year by year.” He explained that the store’s customers were mostly people on minimum wage as well as affluent individuals.

He added: “Lebanese customers buy specific items which have reduced prices, while non-Lebanese customers spend large sums.”

A Saudi woman who was carrying many shopping bags seemed to be in a hurry while shopping in Beirut with her daughter said the market atmosphere was good and the prices were “very reasonable.”

However, Nada Hamed, a Lebanese woman who will soon travel to Australia, said: “My purchasing power is like everyone else’s; it gets affected by crises, causing my desire to shop to decrease.”

Protests against the deteriorating economic situation were translated by activists, who started petitions on social media websites to call for a demonstration in the vicinity of the National Museum of Beirut, During the demonstration, people carried banners that condemned “the quota in power” and “corruption.” They also chanted against senior officials and “the ruling mafia.”

Economist Ghazi Wazni explained that the decline in demand on Black Friday “reflects the great concern leading people to refrain from making purchases amid this ambiguous political situation which has been a deadlock.”

He added: “This year, economic activity dropped by 25 percent, and the trade sector was counting on the two months of November and December, during which several holidays and events take place, making them represent 30 percent of the economic activity in Lebanon. However, it seems the political crisis associated with not forming a government has been worrying people.”

Wazni pointed out that more than 35 percent of the Lebanese people are poor, while the middle class does not exceed 40 percent of the population and affluent families represent 25 percent.

“It seems the political crisis has created economic stagnation and sent many establishments into bankruptcy, which has led to economic and political suffering of 75 percent of the Lebanese population,” he added.

The formation of the new government is expected to lead to the implementation of reforms. However, the formation of the new government is still pending due to the existing political problems.

Palestinian FM calls for two-state solution as 14 injured in Gaza protest

Arab News
  • Riyad Al-Maliki: I don’t believe any of you will accept another apartheid regime to emerge in the 21st century
  • Israeli fire has killed more than 170 Palestinians since protests began in March
Arab News
ROME / GAZA: The world must help resolve the Israel-Palestinian issue by backing a two-state solution to avoid the creation of an apartheid state, Palestinian foreign minister Riyad Al-Maliki said on Friday.
“The Palestinians are still waiting for the international community to try to resolve the Palestinian problem that has been created by the international community,” with the foundation of Israel in 1948, Al-Maliki told the MED Dialogues conference in Rome.
“Unfortunately, none of you is taking serious, credible and responsible steps to solve the problem,” Al-Maliki told the assembled European and Middle Eastern leaders.

“I don’t believe any of you will accept another apartheid regime to emerge in the 21st century,” Al-Maliki added.

The Palestinian foreign minister’s call came as health officials say Israeli army fire had wounded 14 Palestinians in one of the calmer weekly protests along the Gaza-Israel perimeter fence.
Most of the few thousand Palestinian protesters kept a safe distance from the fence Friday, without burning tires or attempting to infiltrate the frontier.
But some hurled rocks and firebombs with slingshots, provoking Israeli fire, witnesses said.
Gaza’s Hamas rulers de-escalated border fence protests recently to allow mediators to negotiate a solution to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of the strip.
In November, Israel permitted Qatar to deliver $15 million to help Hamas pay its civil servants.
Israeli fire has killed more than 170 Palestinians at the protests since they began in March. A Gaza militant shot dead an Israeli soldier in July.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki also slammed the US administration of President Donald Trump “which has really sided with Israel, taken the wrong side of history, of justice.”
The Palestinians have already vowed to block Trump’s peace plan and severed ties with his administration after his December decision to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and declare the city Israel’s capital.
They also see the city as the capital of their future state and international consensus has been that Jerusalem’s status must be negotiated between the two sides.
“If the Americans are not willing to do anything, Europe should do that,” Al-Maliki said.
“We should force the change to happen, that’s why we are pushing for a European role,” including backing an international peace conference.
“It’s not our responsibility to protect the two-state solution, it’s your responsibility,” he said, without which Israel would continue to develop separate systems for Israelis and Palestinians, as it already does with road networks and public transport.
Israeli Parliament speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein, from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, was also attending the MED gathering and said the two sides should focus on cooperation.
“If the idea of peace process is again some theory of two courageous leaders in a room shaking hands and signing an agreement, that doesn’t work,” said Edelstein.
“The only way to get back to a situation where we can do something positive is cooperation in practical fields (like manufacturing or water management). We don’t need a comprehensive agreement to cooperate,” he said.

