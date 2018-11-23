Governor attends Lebanon Independence Day celebration in Riyadh

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar attended a reception held by the Lebanese Embassy in Saudi Arabia on the anniversary of Lebanon’s Independence Day.

Upon arrival at the venue, the governor was received by the Lebanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fawzi Kabbara and a number of embassy officials.

The reception was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs Azzam bin Abdulkarim Al-Qain and a number of members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a cable of congratulations to Lebanese President Michel Aoun on the anniversary of his country’s Independence Day.

They wished the president good health and happiness and the government and people of Lebanon progress and prosperity.

Earlier, the Lebanese president presided over a military parade marking Lebanon’s 75th Independence Day at the Shafic Wazzan Avenue in downtown Beirut, in the presence of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun and a number of former presidents, ex-speakers, former premiers, ministers, deputies, and senior political, military, religious, judicial, diplomatic, economic and media figures.

Aoun addressed Lebanese soldiers and said that they were the guarantors of the country in the face of storms and challenges.

“Today, as we celebrate the 75th independence day; we have put this national celebration in your hands so that you can preserve it,” he said.

“With you, we turn independence into hope and promise to move towards a prosperous future of peace and prosperity,” he added.