EU overstepped brief by calling for Kurdish leader's release, says Turkey

Mourners attend the funeral of Raed Fares and Hammoud Al-Juneid in Idlib on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP
EU overstepped brief by calling for Kurdish leader’s release, says Turkey

  • “She exceeded her limits a little,” Cavusoglu told CNN-Turk television
  • Demirtas, 45, one of two former co-leaders of the leftist Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), was arrested in November 2016 over alleged links to Kurdish militants
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP
ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday accused the EU’s top diplomat of overstepping her brief by calling for the release of jailed Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtas.

“She exceeded her limits a little,” Cavusoglu told CNN-Turk television a day after Federica Mogherini expressed hope that Demirtas, who has been held in Turkey for two years on terror charges, would be freed soon.

Demirtas, 45, one of two former co-leaders of the leftist Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), was arrested in November 2016 over alleged links to Kurdish militants.

The Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday urged Ankara to release Demirtas — who hailed the move as “legal acknowledgment of my status as a political hostage.”

The court accepted Demirtas had been arrested on “reasonable suspicion” of having committed a crime, but said the reasons given for keeping him behind bars were not “sufficient.”

Mogherini’s view

At a press conference with Cavusoglu in Ankara, Mogherini said on Thursday: “We hope he will be released shortly.”

Demirtas denies all the charges and claims the case against him is politically motivated.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejected the European court’s finding.

“The decisions delivered by the ECHR do not bind us,” he said.

Demirtas on Friday accused the government of putting “political pressure” on the Turkish appeals court to uphold his “completely unlawful” sentence, in a statement released by his party.

“We are witnessing a clear political intervention,” he said.

“The aim here is to sentence me with another contrived political decision to keep me imprisoned, before the ECHR implements its decision.”

But he remained defiant, saying: “We will never bow down, and we will stand tall with determination, our spirits high.”

He added: “We will, soon or later, emerge victorious in our struggle for law, justice, freedom and democracy.”

Topics: Turkey EU

Several dead, thousands flee homes in Iraq floods

Updated 17 min 53 sec ago
Reuters
AP
AFP
Several dead, thousands flee homes in Iraq floods

  • Seven people died and thousands fled their homes in flash floods around the northern Iraqi town of Shirqat
  • Footage showed people in Salahuddin province, where Shirqat is located, escaping their half-submerged homes in small boats
Updated 17 min 53 sec ago
Reuters AP AFP
Four children and three women were killed on Friday as heavy floods submerged thousands of homes in a district of northern Iraq, a local official said. Three other people were unaccounted for, said Ali Dawdah, the mayor of Al-Sharqat, a town 250 km north of Baghdad.

“Three thousand homes have been flooded,” and hundreds of families have fled, he added.

Lt. Gen. Jumaa Anad, head of the emergency operations room, said five people were still missing following the flash floods in Houreya village, outside of Al-Sharqat in the northern Salahuddin province. Anad said the village’s 4,000 residents have been evacuated after water levels rose to 2 meters. The flash floods also caused bridges to collapse.

The state news agency also reported floods in the southern province of Dhi Qar, saying that a house there collapsed killing two of its occupants.

Footage from the state-run Iraqi News Agency showed people escaping their half-submerged homes in small boats.

Iraq and neighboring countries have been hit by heavier-than-average rainfall in recent weeks, resulting in deaths and widespread material damage.

Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi announced Friday he was establishing a “crisis cell” of security forces and local authorities to coordinate a response.

It would be backed by “helicopters and heavy-duty vehicles will intervene as quickly as possible and carry out rescue operations,” his office said.

President Barham Salih expressed condolences to victims’ families on Twitter, calling it a “painful accident that reaffirms the necessity for reconstruction and (public) services.”

Iraq is one of the hottest countries on earth but when heavy rains do hit, they can result in floods because of deteriorating public infrastructure.

In 2015, 58 Iraqis were killed in floods and cases of electrocution due to intense downpours.

The floods, after unusually heavy and early rainfall in recent weeks, have piled more pressure on Iraq’s new government to provide services and fix infrastructure in provinces hard-hit by the 2014-17 war against Daesh, and by years of neglect that critics blame on corruption.

Topics: Iraq flooding

