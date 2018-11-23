You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey indicts Gulen for 2016 assassination of Russian envoy
﻿

Turkey indicts Gulen for 2016 assassination of Russian envoy

Andrey Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Ankara, lies on the floor after being shot by a gunman (R) during an attack during a public event in Ankara. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters
0

Turkey indicts Gulen for 2016 assassination of Russian envoy

  • Andrei Karlov was shot dead by an off-duty policeman while speaking at an Ankara exhibit opening in December 2016.
  • Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the US since 1999, has condemned the coup and denied any involvement with it.
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters
0

ANKARA: Turkey charged 28 people on Friday in relation to the 2016 assassination of the Russian ambassador to Ankara, naming the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen as the prime suspect in the case, the state-owned Anadolu news agency said.

Andrei Karlov was shot dead by an off-duty policeman while speaking at an Ankara exhibit opening in December 2016. The gunman shouted “Don’t forget Aleppo!” as he opened fire, apparently referring to Russia’s involvement in Syria. He was shot dead by police at the scene.

President Tayyip Erdogan has said Gulen’s movement was behind the assassination, a charge the cleric has denied. Erdogan also blames the preacher’s network for an attempted military coup in July 2016.

Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the US since 1999, has condemned the coup and denied any involvement with it.

Authorities charged Gulen and 27 others of attempting to “overthrow the constitutional order,” “being a member of a terrorist organization” and of premeditated murder, Anadolu said.

Prosecutors say the Gulen’s organization was attempting to derail relations between Turkey and Russia with the killing. At the time of the December 2016 killing of Karlov, ties between the two countries had already been strained, after Turkey downed a Russian warplane over Syria a year earlier.

Since Karlov’s assassination, ties between Ankara and Moscow have made steady improvement. 

Topics: Turkey Fethullah Gulen

Related

Special 0
World
New evidence links exiled Turkish cleric to Russian envoy’s assassin
0
Middle-East
Assassination in Ankara: Cop guns down Russian ambassador

EU overstepped brief by calling for Kurdish leader’s release, says Turkey

Mourners attend the funeral of Raed Fares and Hammoud Al-Juneid in Idlib on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 9 min ago
AFP
0

EU overstepped brief by calling for Kurdish leader’s release, says Turkey

  • “She exceeded her limits a little,” Cavusoglu told CNN-Turk television
  • Demirtas, 45, one of two former co-leaders of the leftist Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), was arrested in November 2016 over alleged links to Kurdish militants
Updated 9 min ago
AFP
0

ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday accused the EU’s top diplomat of overstepping her brief by calling for the release of jailed Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtas.

“She exceeded her limits a little,” Cavusoglu told CNN-Turk television a day after Federica Mogherini expressed hope that Demirtas, who has been held in Turkey for two years on terror charges, would be freed soon.

Demirtas, 45, one of two former co-leaders of the leftist Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), was arrested in November 2016 over alleged links to Kurdish militants.

The Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday urged Ankara to release Demirtas — who hailed the move as “legal acknowledgment of my status as a political hostage.”

The court accepted Demirtas had been arrested on “reasonable suspicion” of having committed a crime, but said the reasons given for keeping him behind bars were not “sufficient.”

Mogherini’s view

At a press conference with Cavusoglu in Ankara, Mogherini said on Thursday: “We hope he will be released shortly.”

Demirtas denies all the charges and claims the case against him is politically motivated.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejected the European court’s finding.

“The decisions delivered by the ECHR do not bind us,” he said.

Demirtas on Friday accused the government of putting “political pressure” on the Turkish appeals court to uphold his “completely unlawful” sentence, in a statement released by his party.

“We are witnessing a clear political intervention,” he said.

“The aim here is to sentence me with another contrived political decision to keep me imprisoned, before the ECHR implements its decision.”

But he remained defiant, saying: “We will never bow down, and we will stand tall with determination, our spirits high.”

He added: “We will, soon or later, emerge victorious in our struggle for law, justice, freedom and democracy.”

Topics: Turkey EU

Related

0
Middle-East
EU uneasy over continued detention of activists in Turkey
0
Media
EU says has strong concerns over detained journalists in Turkey

Latest updates

Turkey indicts Gulen for 2016 assassination of Russian envoy
0
EU overstepped brief by calling for Kurdish leader’s release, says Turkey
0
Pakistan authorities arrest top leader of Islamist party in Lahore
0
Governor attends Lebanon Independence Day celebration in Riyadh
0
Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.