Erdogan's AKP gets local election boost from nationalists

President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party candidates will get support from Turkey’s nationalist MHP. (AP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
Erdogan’s AKP gets local election boost from nationalists

  • MHP leader Devlet Bahceli previously said his party would not seek an alliance with the AK party
  • The local elections themselves will have little impact on the balance of power in Turkey generally
Updated 24 November 2018
Reuters
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s nationalist MHP will support President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party candidates in local elections in three key cities next year, the MHP leader said on Saturday, in a boost to the AKP’s election prospects.
The AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) formed an alliance before presidential elections last June, but were subsequently at loggerheads over a disagreement about the MHP’s call for an amnesty for some jailed criminals.
A month ago MHP leader Devlet Bahceli said his party would not seek an alliance with the AK Party in the March 2019 municipal elections which are being held across Turkey.
At the time his comments triggered a weakening of the lira over concerns that it would lead to political instability.
However, Bahceli announced a change of position on Saturday saying the MHP would not put forward city mayoral candidates for Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, Turkey’s three biggest cities.
“Whoever the Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) candidates are in these three big cities our support will be total,” Bahceli told officials from his party in a speech in Antalya.
The MHP’s candidates in other municipalities across Turkey would continue to stand, he said, adding there was no “secret agreement” behind his party’s decision.
It was not clear what prompted the change in Bahceli’s position.
Bahceli and his MHP party had been staunch critics of Erdogan’s AK Party before they reached agreement on their election alliance this year. Their alliance had been expected to continue despite last month’s decision not to cooperate in the local elections.
The local elections themselves will have little impact on the balance of power in Turkey generally.
Under the presidential system ushered in by the June elections, Erdogan already wields extensive power. However his AK Party requires the support of MHP lawmakers to achieve a majority and push through legislation in parliament.

Topics: Tayyip Erdogan Turkey

Suspected Daesh gunmen kill nine in southern Libya

Updated 24 November 2018
Reuters
Suspected Daesh gunmen kill nine in southern Libya

  • A resident said nine people had been killed and 10 wounded, adding that the attackers had kidnapped several policemen and civilians
  • Daesh has staged several attacks on southern towns since withdrawing into the desert after losing its main stronghold
Updated 24 November 2018
Reuters
BENGHAZI, Libya: Gunmen on Friday raided a town deep in Libya’s southern desert, killing nine people and kidnapping several others, a resident said, with officials blaming the attack on the militant group Daesh.
A military source said the attackers had occupied a police station in the oasis town of Tazerbo, north of Kufra, until residents expelled them. The source also said the attackers were believed to belong to Daesh.
The town — which was a resting point for tourists going on Sahara camping tours before Libya plunged into chaos in 2011 — listed six residents on its website as having been killed.
A resident said nine people had been killed and 10 wounded, adding that the attackers had kidnapped several policemen and civilians.
Daesh has staged several attacks on southern towns since withdrawing into the desert after losing its main stronghold, the coastal city of Sirte, late in 2016.

Topics: Libya Daesh

