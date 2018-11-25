You are here

﻿

Family mourns father-and-son duo killed in Karachi terror attack

The father, left, and son duo that were killed in an attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (Photo provided by family)
Updated 20 sec ago
Naimat Khan
0

Family mourns father-and-son duo killed in Karachi terror attack

  • Indian intelligence agency accused of backing attackers
  • Victim’s relative complains about authorities
Updated 20 sec ago
Naimat Khan
0

KARACHI: Niaz Muhammad, a clothing trader from Quetta, had begun feeling his age. So, while preparing to hand down the family business, he would take his 26-year-old son, Muhammad Zahir Shah, on international business visits. 

Muhammad, who previously traveled to Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong for work, mostly visited China to buy stock for his Quetta outlets. 

However, the father-and-son duo’s business dreams came to a tragic end when they were killed in a terror attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi on Friday.

“This was not the first time my brother was planning to take Zahir Shah with him on a China visit. But none of us knew this would be their last trip,” said family member Habib-ur-Rehman. “He wanted Shah to be trained for his business. My brother would say, ‘I have become older, I need rest.’ 

“Now he is resting in peace, but his hopes of training his son couldn’t be fulfilled,” Rehman said. 

Rehman said his brother and nephew left for Karachi by road on Thursday and stayed overnight in the southern port city. 

“They ate their last breakfast together and then hurried to the Chinese consulate in Clifton, where they were supposed to meet their travel agent and register their fingerprints.

“We don’t know if the agent was late or if he had already entered the consulate, but death was waiting for them as soon as they got there. Death was telling them their next destination was not Beijing,” he said. 

Rehman said Zahir Shah was his father’s best friend and would always accompany his father on visits to hotels and restaurants. 

“Their bond was so strong. They lived together and, together, left this world for eternal peace,” Rehman said.

Zahir Shah was the eldest of seven children and married four years ago. “He has two daughters. The eldest, who is 2 years old, was very attached to her father. She must be really missing him.”

Seven people, including two police officers, died when the terror attack was foiled. Three terrorists were killed by security forces, according to Sindh police.

Rehman complained that while people were lining up to praise the police and security forces, the bodies of his brother and nephew were left in Karachi for 12 hours. 

“The Sindh government didn’t even provide us with an ambulance to bring them to Quetta. No one from the Balochistan government has visited us. It seems that the policemen were Pakistanis and we are aliens.”

A report on the consulate attack by Pakistan’s counter-terrorism department recommended terror charges be brought against Hyrbyair Marri, a London-based and Baloch separatist leader, and senior members of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

“Behind this attack were their masterminds, facilitators and directors, including Hyrbyair Marri,” the report said.

According to police, the BLA’s Fedayeen Sarbaz of Majeed Brigade, which gets support from India’s intelligence agency RAW, has claimed responsibility for the attack. 

The BLA named the attackers as Azal Khan, Raziq Baloch and Raees Baloch. The counter-terrorism department identified one of the attackers mentioned in the BLA claim as Abdul Raziq, an agricultural engineering department employee in Balochistan’s Kharan district.

The police report called the Friday assault “an unsuccessful and shameful effort to damage Pak-China relations.”

Yao Jing, China’s ambassador to Pakistan, visited Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Sindh chief minister on Saturday. “He expressed profound grief over the loss of two policemen and two civilians,” Rasheed Channa, a spokesman for the provincial government, said.

The chief minister said police had been ordered to conduct a security audit. 

Meanwhile, security forces deployed at the Sindh-Balochistan border have been told to strengthen their security and checking systems.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan described the assault as a “conspiracy against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.”

Topics: terror attack Karachi

Related

Update 0 video
Pakistan
Four killed as separatist rebels attack Chinese consulate in Karachi
0
Pakistan
Bomb kills two, injures eight in Karachi

Despite challenges, Afghan female entrepreneurs reach global markets

Updated 6 min 5 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin
0

Despite challenges, Afghan female entrepreneurs reach global markets

  • There are now about 890 small and medium-sized, female-owned enterprises in different sectors across Afghanistan
  • Afghan women are among the most resilient in the world since they work against multiple odds and challenges., says official
Updated 6 min 5 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin
0

KABUL: Naziya Basharmal set up a small tailoring facility at her home in Kandahar province, one of the most conservative parts of Afghanistan, with less than $800 in assets almost two years ago.

Since then, she has made more than $12,000 in profit, equivalent to at least two decades’ worth of income for the average civil servant in Afghanistan.

Encouraged by the income, she expanded her business and now has an army of 50 female tailors.

She sends the fabrics to their homes since many women who can forge world-famous embroidery cannot run their own shops due to cultural restrictions.

“You have to be confident when you take on this type of work. It looks tough at the beginning, but you’ll soon yield results,” Basharmal, who is in her mid-30s, told Arab News at the first National Women Entrepreneurs’ Summit in Kabul. 

The summit named 12 prominent businesswomen to watch in 2018, and gave these entrepreneurs a platform to share their experiences and the challenges they face, in addition to exploring ways to facilitate trade for women in a male-dominated society that has suffered decades of war.

Several hundred women entrepreneurs, some covered head to toe, took part in the two-day summit.

They came from different parts of Afghanistan. Some had traveled miles on long road trips, others by airplane. Some even came with their toddlers.

One prominent businesswoman at the summit was Mohsina Saqeb, a former award winner who runs Jama-e-Saqeb (Jama), a handicraft production company founded a year ago in Kabul.

Jama produces modern handmade embroidery infused with traditional design mostly for women’s clothing lines. The company also makes bags and purses.

Like others who attended the summit, several businesses are now after her designs, which have garnered appeal among different generations regionally and as far as the US, according to officials at the Afghan Commerce Ministry.

“My profits have jumped 50 percent since opening Jama and introducing this collection. Essentially, we’re empowering women to contribute to economic growth,” said Saqeb.

“Female entrepreneurship is a new phenomenon in Afghanistan. These new opportunities have instilled many with a renewed sense of hope. You just have to take the initiative.” 

Her designs will be on display at Dubai’s Global Village, a first for a female Afghan entrepreneur.

Zahra Nazari, a young and budding businesswoman from the central Bamiyan province who has run her own firm for more than 10 years, regularly exports her products to India, Turkey and Pakistan.

“Women entrepreneurs have managed to break the gender barrier here, and many now export to various parts of the world,” said Nazari. “There’s a good market for our services.”

Numerous products made or handled by women, including saffron, packaged dried fruit, carpeting, marble, handicrafts and jewelry, have garnered global interest.

According to local ministry estimates, there are about 890 small and medium-sized, female-owned enterprises in different sectors across Afghanistan.

The firms have reportedly created employment opportunities for almost 48,000 entrepreneurs in Afghanistan, most of them women.

The growing number of women getting involved in business prompted the ministry to set up a separate chamber of commerce for women last year, said ministry spokesman Musafir Kokandi.

“We aim to enable them to go from growth to growth,” said Kamila Sediqi, deputy minister of commerce and industry, adding that Afghan women are among the most resilient in the world since they work against multiple odds and challenges.

Women at the summit, nevertheless, voiced concern over numerous challenges, including high taxes, a lack of security and state-level corruption.

 

 

 

 

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan women National Women Entrepreneurs’ Summit

Related

Special 0
World
Over 400 Afghan women aim to break male stranglehold on Parliament
0
Offbeat
Former Afghan women’s captain Popal packs a punch in fight for equality
0
Offbeat
Afghan women power-lifters flex their muscles
Special 0
Food & Health
Bamyan cafe gives Afghan women a safe space

Latest updates

Family mourns father-and-son duo killed in Karachi terror attack
0
Despite challenges, Afghan female entrepreneurs reach global markets
0
Star trumpeter Maalouf convicted over sex assault
0
Mountainfilm festival makes its debut in Saudi Arabia
0
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief continues humanitarian efforts in Yemen, Syria
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.