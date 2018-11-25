DUBAI: Kuwait Oil Tanker Co. (KOTC) has ordered three giant liquefied petroleum gas tankers (LPG) from Hyundai Heavy Industries at a cost of $213.3 million, the state-run Kuwait New Agency (KUNA) reported on Sunday.
The first vessel should be delivered at the end of 2019, said KUNA, citing an announcement by KOTC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Sabah.
Kuwait Oil Tanker Co. orders three LPG tankers from Hyundai
