You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait Oil Tanker Co. orders three LPG tankers from Hyundai
﻿

Kuwait Oil Tanker Co. orders three LPG tankers from Hyundai

KOTC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Sabah made the announcement. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters
0

Kuwait Oil Tanker Co. orders three LPG tankers from Hyundai

  • The first vessel should be delivered at the end of 2019
  • The LPG tankers cost of $213.3 million
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Kuwait Oil Tanker Co. (KOTC) has ordered three giant liquefied petroleum gas tankers (LPG) from Hyundai Heavy Industries at a cost of $213.3 million, the state-run Kuwait New Agency (KUNA) reported on Sunday.
The first vessel should be delivered at the end of 2019, said KUNA, citing an announcement by KOTC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Sabah.

Topics: Kuwait Oil

Related

0
Business & Economy
Kuwait Projects Co. hires Goldman Sachs for sale of OSN — sources
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi pavilion a hit at Kuwait book fair

Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn denies allegations

Updated 25 November 2018
AFP
0

Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn denies allegations

  • Prosecutors accuse Ghosn and fellow executive Greg Kelly of under-reporting the former chairman’s income by around five billion yen ($44 million)
  • Ghosn is being held custody in a Tokyo detention center
Updated 25 November 2018
AFP
0

TOKYO: Nissan’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn has denied allegations of financial misconduct, claiming he had no intention of making false reports, Japanese media said Sunday.
The Brazil-born tycoon, who has not spoken publicly since he was arrested last Monday, told prosecutors he did not intend to understate his income on financial reports, public broadcaster NHK said.
Without exercising his right to remain silent, Ghosn advocated his view to prosecutors, NHK said, quoting unnamed sources.
Ghosn was sacked as Nissan chairman Thursday, a spectacular fall from grace for the once-revered boss whose arrest and ouster have stunned the business world.
Prosecutors accuse Ghosn and fellow executive Greg Kelly of under-reporting the former chairman’s income by around five billion yen ($44 million).
Kelly also denied the allegations, saying Ghosn’s salaries were paid appropriately, news reports said.
Local media reported Sunday that Nissan had formed a “secret” team earlier this year to probe the alleged financial misconduct.
A small team involving Nissan’s board members carried out its internal probe confidentially on concerns about possible destruction of evidence by Ghosn, Japan’s Kyodo News reported, quoting unnamed sources.
Ghosn is being held custody in a Tokyo detention center.
On Wednesday, prosecutors successfully applied to extend his custody for an additional 10 days as they stepped up their questioning.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Nissan

Related

0
Business & Economy
Arrested Nissan exec Kelly says Ghosn paid appropriately
0
World
Ghosn’s income under-reporting ‘may reach $71 million’

Latest updates

Kuwait Oil Tanker Co. orders three LPG tankers from Hyundai
0
Sri Lanka president vows never to reappoint ousted premier
0
Israel rearrests Palestinian Jerusalem governor
0
EU leaders approve ‘tragic’ Brexit deal
0
Partial reopening of Baghdad’s Green Zone delayed
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.