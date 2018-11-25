You are here

  • Home
  • Regional brand SemSem is winning over stars in Abu Dhabi
﻿

Regional brand SemSem is winning over stars in Abu Dhabi

Hollywood star and comedian Tiffany Haddish took to Instagram over the weekend to show love for regional brand SemSem. (File photo: FP)
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
0

Regional brand SemSem is winning over stars in Abu Dhabi

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Hollywood star and comedian Tiffany Haddish took to Instagram over the weekend to show love for regional brand SemSem after she was saved from a fashion mishap in Abu Dhabi — and she isn’t the only star hyping up the label, with US blogger Brittany Xavier showing off its clothes in a series of social media snaps from the capital.
After a grueling day at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix racetrack, “Girls Trip” actress Haddish took to Instagram to narrate a story that sounds familiar to anyone with a busy schedule and no personal stylist on hand (yes, that’s most of us).
“Having a great time in Abu Dhabi at a fancy dinner with @chappelledave @christucker and @luxurylaw,” she posted, referring to comedian Dave Chappelle, actor Chris Tucker and stylist Law Roach. “But let me tell you. I went to the race track today and didn’t have time to go back to my hotel and change. I was feeling so bad because everyone was dressed so nice and I wasn’t.

“Then I started talking to my new best friend @albynyc (Alby Riganello) and he was like I got a dress in my bag and he pulls out this beautiful @semsem dress and saves the day!”
Founder Abeer Al-Otaiba, who originally hails from Egypt, launched the brand in 2015 and it quickly became a celebrity favorite, worn by Hollywood stars like Blake Lively and Kourtney Kardashian.
Showing at Paris Fashion Week and written about in Vogue magazine, SemSem has brought jet-set chic to the ready-to-wear market — and judging by Haddish’s post, the label has a new fan.
Xavier, the fashion blogger behind Thrifts and Threads, was also on hand to show off the label’s colorful creations in Abu Dhabi. She took to Instagram over the weekend to show off a varied selection of outfits by the edgy brand, including a 1970’s-inspired, sparkling pantsuit.
Haddish and Xavier were in the city to celebrate the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend — four days of races and concerts by the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Post Malone, Sam Smith and The Weeknd.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Tiffany Haddish SemSem

Bella Hadid jets into Abu Dhabi as angry fans storm The Weeknd’s F1 show

Updated 24 November 2018
Arab News
0

Bella Hadid jets into Abu Dhabi as angry fans storm The Weeknd’s F1 show

Updated 24 November 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: US-Palestinian model Bella Hadid was in Abu Dhabi on Friday night to support her boyfriend, R&B singer The Weeknd, as he took to the stage during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concert series.
The show was hampered by health and safety issues, however, as some angry fans reportedly attempted to scale a fence after organizers were forced to close the gates and bar entry to some concert goers.
FLASH Entertainment, the promoters behind the post-race concerts, issued a statement in the aftermath of the concert, saying a number of fans arrived at once, prompting the decision to close the gates on safety grounds.
The organizers expressed disappointment over a number of fans who reportedly stormed the gates in an attempt to gain entry to the gig.
“Health and safety is our number one concern… du Arena can easily accommodate 35,000 people. A large number of fans arrived simultaneously to The Weeknd concert and gates were closed for safety… We understand this is disappointing and frustrating. It is disappointing to hear there were instances of inappropriate fan behavior,” organizers said in a released statement, according to Time Out Abu Dhabi magazine.
The show must go on, however, and fans will flock to the stadium to see British artist Sam Smith perform on Saturday night, while many will attend Sunday night’s performance by legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses.
For her part, Hadid paid homage to the capital city’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, posting a stunning snap of the complex on her Instagram account.
“Magic...Nothing in the world (is) more beautiful to me,” she captioned the photograph.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Magic...Nothing in the world more beautiful to me

A post shared by (@bellahadid) on

Hadid — who has in the past spoken about her Islamic faith, telling Porter Magazine in 2017 that she is “proud to be a Muslim” — was in town to support pop superstar The Weeknd as he regaled the crowd with a playlist of his greatest hits, including “I Feel It Coming” and “Pray For Me.”
Hadid took to Instagram to share a photo of The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, posing on top of a replica of comic hero Batman’s batmobile.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

daddy wayne batmobile @theweeknd

A post shared by (@bellahadid) on

The couple recently rekindled their much-reported-on romance after splitting in November 2016.

 

Topics: Bella Hadid Abu Dhabi The Weeknd

Latest updates

Regional brand SemSem is winning over stars in Abu Dhabi
0
Air raids hit rebel areas west of Syria’s Aleppo
0
Kuwait Oil Tanker Co. orders three LPG tankers from Hyundai
0
Sri Lanka president vows never to reappoint ousted premier
0
Israel rearrests Palestinian Jerusalem governor
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.