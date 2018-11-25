Regional brand SemSem is winning over stars in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI: Hollywood star and comedian Tiffany Haddish took to Instagram over the weekend to show love for regional brand SemSem after she was saved from a fashion mishap in Abu Dhabi — and she isn’t the only star hyping up the label, with US blogger Brittany Xavier showing off its clothes in a series of social media snaps from the capital.

After a grueling day at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix racetrack, “Girls Trip” actress Haddish took to Instagram to narrate a story that sounds familiar to anyone with a busy schedule and no personal stylist on hand (yes, that’s most of us).

“Having a great time in Abu Dhabi at a fancy dinner with @chappelledave @christucker and @luxurylaw,” she posted, referring to comedian Dave Chappelle, actor Chris Tucker and stylist Law Roach. “But let me tell you. I went to the race track today and didn’t have time to go back to my hotel and change. I was feeling so bad because everyone was dressed so nice and I wasn’t.



“Then I started talking to my new best friend @albynyc (Alby Riganello) and he was like I got a dress in my bag and he pulls out this beautiful @semsem dress and saves the day!”Founder Abeer Al-Otaiba, who originally hails from Egypt, launched the brand in 2015 and it quickly became a celebrity favorite, worn by Hollywood stars like Blake Lively and Kourtney Kardashian.Showing at Paris Fashion Week and written about in Vogue magazine, SemSem has brought jet-set chic to the ready-to-wear market — and judging by Haddish’s post, the label has a new fan.Xavier, the fashion blogger behind Thrifts and Threads, was also on hand to show off the label’s colorful creations in Abu Dhabi. She took to Instagram over the weekend to show off a varied selection of outfits by the edgy brand, including a 1970’s-inspired, sparkling pantsuit.Haddish and Xavier were in the city to celebrate the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend — four days of races and concerts by the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Post Malone, Sam Smith and The Weeknd.