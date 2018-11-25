You are here

  • Home
  • 2 detained after shooting near Austrian Embassy in Turkey
﻿

2 detained after shooting near Austrian Embassy in Turkey

Video from the night showed police at the scene and numerous police cars. (AP)
Updated 35 sec ago
0

2 detained after shooting near Austrian Embassy in Turkey

  • The suspects were thought to be under the influence of alcohol after having drunk late into the night
  • There were no reports of damage or injuries
Updated 35 sec ago
0

ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities detained two people following a drive-by shooting near the Austrian Embassy in capital Ankara early Sunday.
The governor’s office said in a statement the two suspects were detained and their weapon confiscated. It said the suspects were thought to be under the influence of alcohol after having drunk late into the night.
The governor’s office said the suspects shot into the air from a moving car near the Austrian Embassy at 0400 am (0100 GMT). There were no reports of damage or injuries.
Official Anadolu news agency said they were in a white car and security forces briefly closed down roads near the embassy in Ankara. According to the agency, crime scene investigators found many shell casings overnight.
Video from the night showed police at the scene and numerous police cars.
It is unclear if the embassy was the target. All was normal in the area Sunday morning.
In August, three bullets hit the gate and reinforced window outside the US Embassy in Ankara in a drive-by shooting. No one was injured. The US embassy is located on the same boulevard as the Austrian one, about 130 meters (427 feet) away.

Related

0
Middle-East
Syria regime and rebels swap prisoners, Turkey says
0
Middle-East
Turkey uneasy about US plan for observation posts on Syria border

Air raids hit rebel areas west of Syria’s Aleppo

Updated 33 min ago
AFP
0

Air raids hit rebel areas west of Syria’s Aleppo

  • The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said regime ally Russia “likely” carried out the air strikes
  • The attack was carried out in Syria's last major rebel stronghold west of Aleppo
Updated 33 min ago
AFP
0

BEIRUT: Air strikes hit the edges of Syria’s last major rebel stronghold west of Aleppo on Sunday, a monitor said, after an alleged toxic attack on the regime-held city the day before.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said regime ally Russia “likely” carried out the air strikes, the first on a planned buffer zone around the opposition bastion of Idlib since a September 17 deal to prevent a massive regime attack there.

Topics: Syria Aleppo

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Russia accuses rebels of Aleppo gas attack, Syria calls for UN action
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief continues humanitarian efforts in Yemen, Syria

Latest updates

2 detained after shooting near Austrian Embassy in Turkey
0
Regional brand SemSem is winning over stars in Abu Dhabi
0
Air raids hit rebel areas west of Syria’s Aleppo
0
Kuwait Oil Tanker Co. orders three LPG tankers from Hyundai
0
Sri Lanka president vows never to reappoint ousted premier
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.