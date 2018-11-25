Crown prince praises ‘special relations’ with the UAE

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’a Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman praised “special relations” with UAE on Sunday, following an official visit to the country.

The crown prince sent a cable of thanks to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed after leaving the country, as part of a regional tour that will see him visit a number of Arab countries in the coming days.

In his cables, Mohammed bin Salman said the “visit to our second country, the United Arab Emirates, comes within the framework of the distinguished and special fraternal relations that bind our two countries and brotherly peoples, and the common desire to deepen cooperation in all fields under the leadership of King Salman,” reported the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The crown prince also congratulated Mohammed bin Zayed on the successful organization of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

During the visit Mohammed bin Salman met with Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the sidelines of the 10th Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Saudi crown prince, his UAE counterpart and Sheikh Maktoum attended and oversaw the final round of the 2018 Grand Prix season, which was attended by several officials, dignitaries and heads of states from a number of countries, as well as many A-list celebrities.

On the sidelines of the major international event, Mohammed bin Salman also met with King Juan Carlos I, the former King of Spain and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.