﻿

Crown prince praises ‘special relations’ with the UAE

Saudi Arabia’a Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and his accompanying delegation, leave UAE following official visit. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’a Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and his accompanying delegation, leave UAE following official visit. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’a Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and his accompanying delegation, leave UAE following official visit. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’a Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and his accompanying delegation, leave UAE following official visit. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’a Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and his accompanying delegation, leave UAE following official visit. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’a Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and his accompanying delegation, leave UAE following official visit. (SPA)
During the visit Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the sidelines of the 10th Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. (SPA)
During the visit Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the sidelines of the 10th Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. (SPA)
During the visit Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the sidelines of the 10th Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. (SPA)
During the visit Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met King Juan Carlos I, the former King of Spain, on the sidelines of the 10th Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. (SPA)
During the visit Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, on the sidelines of the 10th Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum during the 10th Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. (SPA)
  • The crown prince sent a cable of thanks to UAE President and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
  • Mohammed bin Salman also met with Sheikh Mohammed
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’a Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman praised “special relations” with UAE on Sunday, following an official visit to the country.

The crown prince sent a cable of thanks to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed after leaving the country, as part of a regional tour that will see him visit a number of Arab countries in the coming days.

In his cables, Mohammed bin Salman said the “visit to our second country, the United Arab Emirates, comes within the framework of the distinguished and special fraternal relations that bind our two countries and brotherly peoples, and the common desire to deepen cooperation in all fields under the leadership of King Salman,” reported the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The crown prince also congratulated Mohammed bin Zayed on the successful organization of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

During the visit Mohammed bin Salman met with Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the sidelines of the 10th Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Saudi crown prince, his UAE counterpart and Sheikh Maktoum attended and oversaw the final round of the 2018 Grand Prix season, which was attended by several officials, dignitaries and heads of states from a number of countries, as well as many A-list celebrities.

On the sidelines of the major international event, Mohammed bin Salman also met with King Juan Carlos I, the former King of Spain and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE Crown Prince Tour Middle East Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince arrives in Bahrain, holds talks with King Hamad

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince arrives in Bahrain, holds talks with King Hamad

AL-MANAMA: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Bahrain on Sunday, continuing his tour of the Arab region which began earlier this week.
The prince landed in Bahraini capital Manama on Sunday for the second leg of his tour and was later received by King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa in Sakhir Palace, Bahraini state television reported, and has held talks with the Bahraini king.
Mohammed bin Salman was in the UAE earlier on Sunday, where he met with Abu Dhabi’s crown prince and attended the emirate’s grand prix, and praised “special relations” with UAE.
He is expected to visit Tunisia on Tuesday as part of his tour of several neighboring Arab countries.
The crown prince is also expected to participate in a G20 meeting in Buenos Aires at the end of the month, which will be attended by leaders from the United States, Turkey and other European countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa Middle East Crown Prince Tour

