Jordanian army kills four smugglers crossing border from Syria

A customs officer displays a handful of confiscated Captagon pills. (File photo: Reuters)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP
  • ‘An infiltration operation was foiled after watching six people attempt to cross the Jordanian (border)’
  • Jordan’s army regularly announces that it has foiled attempts to infiltrate or smuggle drugs into the Kingdom
AFP
AMMAN: Jordanian border guards killed four people and detained two others attempting to sneak into the Kingdom Sunday, the army said, adding that it had also foiled two bids to smuggle drugs.
“An infiltration operation was foiled after watching six people attempt to cross the Jordanian (border),” an unnamed military official said in a statement.
“The rules of engagement were implemented leading to the death of four and the wounding of two others who were transported to the relevant authorities.”
Separately, the army said “two bids to smuggle a large quantity of drugs” had been thwarted.
In the first operation, border guards confiscated 362,000 tablets of Captagon, a popular amphetamine, and 50,000 tablets of Tramadol, a powerful opiate-based painkiller.
In the second, they seized 28 bricks of hashish and 72,000 Captagon tablets.
The statement did not specify which neighboring country the smugglers or the infiltrators were coming from.
Jordan’s army regularly announces that it has foiled attempts to infiltrate or smuggle drugs into the Kingdom from neighboring Syria.
Some 650,000 Syrian refugees have registered with the United Nations in Jordan since fleeing their country’s seven-year war, which started with anti-government protests in 2011.
Amman estimates the true number of refugees is closer to 1.3 million.
Jordanian authorities have arrested and imprisoned dozens of jihadists trying to sneak across the border to fight in Syria.
Captagon is one of the most commonly used drugs among fighters in the Syrian war.
But dozens of drug traffickers have also been detained by Jordanian authorities.
Jordan’s interior ministry estimates 85 percent of the drugs it seizes have been earmarked for smuggling outside the Kingdom.

Iranian earthquake felt in Baghdad and other Iraqi provinces

Updated 25 November 2018
Arab News
  • Sunday night's earthquake struck near Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's Kermanshah province
  • The earthquake was felt in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, and various provinces in Iraq, according to reports
Arab News
BAGHDAD: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck western Iran near its border with Iraq on Sunday night, with Baghdad and other Iraqi provinces feeling the tremors. It struck in the same area where another quake las killed over 600 people. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Sunday night's earthquake struck near Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's Kermanshah province, which suffered half of the casualties from last year's quake and where some still remain homeless.
State television in Iran reported the quake. Authorities said six rescue teams were immediately deployed after the quake stopped.
Morteza Salimi of Iran's Red Crescent told state TV that since the area was reconstructed after the last year's quake, officials hope there won't be casualties.
The earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), making it very shallow. Shallow earthquakes have broader damage.
The earthquake was felt in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, and various provinces in Iraq, according to reports.
Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences an earthquake per day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam in southern Iran, killing 26,000 people.
Last year's earthquake near Sarpol-e Zahab, a predominantly Kurdish town, had a magnitude of 7.3.

