You are here

  • Home
  • Al Shabab gunmen kill cleric, 9 others at religious center in Somalia
﻿

Al Shabab gunmen kill cleric, 9 others at religious center in Somalia

Al Shabab said last year the cleric had referred to himself as the Prophet, an accusation denied at the time by Abdiweli. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 November 2018
Reuters
0

Al Shabab gunmen kill cleric, 9 others at religious center in Somalia

  • Al Shabab is fighting to establish its own rule based on its harsh interpretation of Islamic law
  • The group controls small sections on Mudug region
Updated 26 November 2018
Reuters
0

MOGADISHU: Al Shabab gunmen and a suicide car bomber struck a religious center in central Somalia on Monday, killing a cleric and at least nine of his followers, a police officer said.
“The militants killed 10 people including the cleric, teenagers and women who lived inside the camp,” Police Major Abdirahman Abdullahi told Reuters by phone from the central city of Galkayo.
“Fighting between security forces and Al-Shabab still goes in the center, the toll may rise,” he added.
Al Shabab, an Islamist group fighting to topple the Somali government, told Reuters they were responsible for the attack.
“A car bomb rammed into the center of the man who insulted the prophet. Our militants are now inside and fighting goes on,” Al Shabab spokesman Abdiasis Abu Musab told Reuters.
Residents of Galkayo and a regional official said Abdiweli may have also been targeted because his center hosts mostly youths who play music and dance.
Al Shabab said last year the cleric had referred to himself as the Prophet, an accusation denied at the time by Abdiweli.
“We cannot know the figure of casualties right now. Al Shabab had threatened him many times,” Abdirashid Hashi, the governor of Mudug region, told Reuters.
Al Shabab is fighting to establish its own rule based on its harsh interpretation of Islamic law. The group controls small sections on Mudug region, but it does not include Galkayo.
“Galkayo north has been very peaceful and the question is how armed militants with a suicide car bomb entered the town,” Police Captain Nur Mohamed told Reuters from Galkayo.

Topics: Al-Shabab Somalia terrorism

Related

0
World
Al Shabab attacks African Union base in Somalia: Military
0
World
US airstrike kills 18 Al-Shabab after US attacked in Somalia

India cautious as it looks to recover American body

Updated 26 November 2018
AP
0

India cautious as it looks to recover American body

  • Authorities don’t want to disturb the culture of the Sentinelese, who live largely as their ancestors did thousands of years ago
  • The fishermen told authorities they saw the Sentinelese bury Chau’s his body on the beach
Updated 26 November 2018
AP
0

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities have traveled repeatedly in recent days near the remote island where an American missionary was killed by people who have long resisted the outside world. But they have not set foot on North Sentinel Island since the killing, and it remains unclear if they will.
The director-general of police on the Andaman and Nicobar island groups, Dependera Pathak, said authorities don’t want to disturb the culture of the Sentinelese, who live largely as their ancestors did thousands of years ago. Almost nothing is known of their lives.
American John Allen Chau was killed by islanders in mid-November after paying fishermen to smuggle him to the island, where outsiders are effectively forbidden. The fishermen told authorities they saw the Sentinelese bury Chau’s his body on the beach.

Topics: India North Sentinel Island John Allen Chau

Related

0
World
Police face-off with tribe in missionary killing
0
World
Indian police struggle to reclaim body of American killed on North Sentinel Island

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi’s Al Hilal Bank uses blockchain to sell sukuk in secondary market
0
Bahrain ‘rejects’ attacks targeting Saudi’s reputation
0
Chemical arms watchdog to ‘review security’ for Syria gas probe
0
EU, Iran commit to uphold nuclear pact despite Trump
0
Saudi Aramco eyes bigger market share in Asia ahead of possible OPEC cut
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.