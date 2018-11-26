Saudi Arabia Crown Prince arrives in Egypt

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Egypt on Monday, as part of an official tour of the Arab region.

He was recieved upon arrival at Cairo airport by Egyptain President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Prince Mohammed was expected to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations with Sisi, Egyptian state news agency MENA said.

The visit is the third leg of the crown prince's tour after visits to Bahrain and the UAE.

The crown prince is also expected to participate in a G20 meeting in Buenos Aires later this week.