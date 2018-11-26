You are here

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince arrives in Egypt

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was met by President Abdel Fateh El-Sisi.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was met by President Abdel Fateh El-Sisi. (SPA)
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was met by President Abdel Fateh El-Sisi. (SPA)
Arab News
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince arrives in Egypt

  • Mohammed bin Salman is met by President El-Sisi
  • The visit is the third leg of the crown prince's tour after visits to Bahrain and the UAE
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Egypt on Monday, as part of an official tour of the Arab region.

He was recieved upon arrival at Cairo airport by Egyptain President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Prince Mohammed was expected to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations with Sisi, Egyptian state news agency MENA said.

The visit is the third leg of the crown prince's tour after visits to Bahrain and the UAE.

The crown prince is also expected to participate in a G20 meeting in Buenos Aires later this week.

Royal Saudi Air Force carries out joint exercises with UK's RAF

Mohammad Al-Sulami
Royal Saudi Air Force carries out joint exercises with UK's RAF

Mohammad Al-Sulami
JEDDAH: The Green Flag Exercise for 2018, carried out by the Saudi and British air forces, began on Sunday at King Fahd Air Base in Taif, and will continue through Dec. 11.
The exercise aims to improve the overall combat readiness of the Saudi Air Force and increase the capacities of crews and personnel through a series of training flights of varying complexity. It allows both forces to share technical knowledge and learn about how the other operates.
Maj. Gen. Haidar bin Rafie Al-Omari, commander of the air base and the exercise, said it is a critical part of this year’s training plan for the armed forces.
“The Green Flag Exercise involves all our air force combat systems supporting Operation Decisive Storm and Operation Restoring Hope (in Yemen),” he added. 
“The British Royal Air Force aims to integrate all combat systems, including air combat, air support and electronic warfare, and especially how to use them against the enemy’s land defense systems for maximum operational efficiency.”
Col. Khalid bin Yusuf Al-Yusuf, who is overseeing the exercise, said it covers a range of tactics such as electronic warfare, electronic jamming, ground forces support and avoiding land-based threats. 
“All these scenarios take place in a real combat environment, ensuring true-to-life conditions for best results,” he added.

