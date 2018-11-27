You are here

Megapixel: Expressing one’s creativity using beads

AMEERA ABID
  • “Megapixel,” as the project is called, comes at a time when the Saudi art scene is flourishing
Art has always been about creativity and novelty, and Sarah Abulaynain is no exception.

The mother of three recently turned heads by attaching plastic beads to different background drawings, resulting in figures that look like they are pixelated.

“I’ve always been into art, but I wanted to add my own touch by making my own backgrounds to enhance the work itself,” she said. “Every background has a theme or character.”

Abulaynain, who now goes on exhibition at cultural events in Jeddah, said she was inspired by the work of other international artists from different countries.

“The process of creating these colorful pieces can, however, be quite tricky,” she said. “First, we either create or purchase our patterns, then match the beads to the color of the figures on paper. Once the beads are all attached, I tape and press down on the piece for the beads to hold, then briefly iron them out. I then create backgrounds, and get a frame for the piece if needed.”

Her hard work has paid off. The presence of her work at these exhibitions has helped Abulaynain create a following on social media. She has sold several of her works both at the events and online.

Although it has been a success so far, she has also faced challenges on her journey to recognition, most notably the shortage in resources required for this intricate line of work.

“I’ve faced some obstacles, including not being able to find beads in all the colors and shades that I needed, so I had to ship many over internationally,” said Abulaynain. 

Many of the portraits are of renowned superheroes, video games and animations in pop culture, not only of objects such as journals, key chains, coasters and bowls, she added. 

“The most challenging project for me was creating a frame that reads ‘Allah’ in Arabic, which took an entire month to make,” she said.

“Megapixel,” as the project is called, comes at a time when the Saudi art scene is flourishing. 

“What makes my work unique is that I add elements from other artists to mine,” she said. “Some of the patterns are even inspired by actual art pieces, not just well-known figures. I even use paintings made by my daughter, who is currently studying art.”

Topics: art Saudi Art

NASA spacecraft lands on red planet after six-month journey

Updated 27 November 2018
AP
Updated 27 November 2018
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: A NASA spacecraft designed to burrow beneath the surface of Mars landed on the red planet Monday after a six-month, 300 million-mile (482 million-kilometer) journey and a perilous, six-minute descent through the rose-hued atmosphere.
Flight controllers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, leaped out of their seats and erupted in screams, applause and laughter as the news came in. People hugged, shook hands, exchanged high-fives, pumped their fists, wiped away tears and danced in the aisles.
“Flawless,” declared JPL’s chief engineer, Rob Manning.
“This is what we really hoped and imagined in our mind’s eye,” he said. “Sometimes things work out in your favor.”
A pair of mini satellites trailing InSight since their May liftoff provided practically real-time updates of the spacecraft’s supersonic descent through the reddish skies. The satellite also shot back a quick photo from Mars’ surface.
The image was marred by specks of debris on the camera cover. But the quick look at the vista showed a flat surface with few if any rocks — just what scientists were hoping for. Much better pictures will arrive in the hours and days ahead.
“What a relief,” Manning said. “This is really fantastic.” He added: “Wow! This never gets old.”
The three-legged InSight spacecraft reached the surface after going from 12,300 mph (19,800 kph) to zero in six minutes flat, using a parachute and braking engines to slow down. Radio signals confirming the landing took more than eight minutes to cross the nearly 100 million miles (160 million kilometers) between Mars and Earth.
It was NASA’s ninth attempt to land at Mars since the 1976 Viking probes. All but one of the previous US touchdowns were successful.
NASA last landed on Mars in 2012 with the Curiosity rover.
Viewings were held coast to coast at museums, planetariums and libraries, as well as New York’s Times Square.
“Landing on Mars is one of the hardest single jobs that people have to do in planetary exploration,” InSight’s lead scientist, Bruce Banerdt, said before the landing. “It’s such a difficult thing, it’s such a dangerous thing that there’s always a fairly uncomfortably large chance that something could go wrong.”
Mars has been the graveyard for a multitude of space missions. Up to now, the success rate at the red planet was only 40 percent, counting every attempted flyby, orbital flight and landing by the US, Russia and other countries since 1960.
The US, however, has pulled off seven successful Mars landings in the past four decades, not counting InSight, with only one failed touchdown. No other country has managed to set and operate a spacecraft on the dusty red surface.
InSight was shooting for Elysium Planitia, a plain near the Martian equator that the InSight team hopes is as flat as a parking lot in Kansas with few, if any, rocks.
This is no rock-collecting expedition. Instead, the stationary 800-pound (360-kilogram) lander will use its 6-foot (1.8-meter) robotic arm to place a mechanical mole and seismometer on the ground. The self-hammering mole will burrow 16 feet (5 meters) down to measure the planet’s internal heat, while the seismometer listens for possible quakes.
Nothing like this has been attempted before at our next-door neighbor, nearly 100 million miles (160 million kilometers) away. No lander has dug deeper than several inches, and no seismometer has ever worked on Mars.
By examining the interior of Mars, scientists hope to understand how our solar system’s rocky planets formed 4.5 billion years ago and why they turned out so different — Mars cold and dry, Venus and Mercury burning hot, and Earth hospitable to life.
InSight has no life-detecting capability, however. That will be left to future rovers. NASA’s Mars 2020 mission, for instance, will collect rocks that will eventually be brought back to Earth and analyzed for evidence of ancient life.

Topics: NASA

