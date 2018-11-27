You are here

US warns Russia not to interfere with Syrian 'chemical attack' site

A Syrian boy receives treatment at a hospital in Aleppo on Nov. 24, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 27 November 2018
AFP
  • Pentagon says Assad may try to interfere with the site of the incident
  • Damascus has formally asked for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate the alleged attack
WASHINGTON: The Pentagon warned Russia on Tuesday against interfering with the site of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria’s regime-held city of Aleppo.
Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime has accused armed groups of carrying out a “toxic gas” attack Saturday that left dozens of people struggling to breathe and prompted government ally Russia to launch retaliatory air strikes against “terrorist groups.”
Damascus has formally asked for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate the alleged attack.
The Pentagon said Assad may try to interfere with the site of the incident and build a narrative to justify attacking the rebel-held stronghold of Idlib, which is currently protected under a 10-week-old truce deal in northern Syria.
“It is essential to ensure that the Syrian regime does not seize on false pretexts to undermine this cease-fire and launch an offensive in Idlib,” Pentagon spokesman Commander Sean Robertson said in a statement.
“We caution Russia against tampering with another suspected chemical weapons attack site and urge Russia to secure the safety of the OPCW inspectors so these allegations can be investigated in a fair and transparent manner.”
Both the Syrian regime and Russia have blamed “terrorist groups” — a term Damascus uses to mean both rebels and extremists — for Saturday’s attack.
Though it is the regime that has been blamed for most deadly chemical weapon attacks in Syria’s seven-year war, official media have recently accused fighters in Idlib of planning a chemical attack.
In April, the US, France and Britain launched joint missile strikes on Syrian targets in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack in the town of Douma that left scores of people dead.
The Syrian regime blocked international inspectors from accessing the site for several days after the alleged chemical attack.
“We urge immediate inspection of the alleged site by international investigators, with freedom to interview all involved and unhindered ability to collect evidence,” Robertson said.

Israel urged to reverse confiscation of church land

The commission said 267 dunums of land in the villages of Bardala and Tayseer in the Jordan Valley, being used for military purposes, are totally owned by the church. (Google Maps)
Updated 28 November 2018
Daoud Kuttab
Israel urged to reverse confiscation of church land

  • Turning of church-owned property to a military compound is a “violation of the laws of war,” says commissioner
AMMAN: Palestinian religious leaders have called on Israel to allow the Latin Catholic Church to reclaim lands confiscated by Israel in the Jordan Valley.

Hanna Issa, secretary-general of the Islamic-Christian Commission in Support of Jerusalem and the Holy Sites, told Arab News that the turning of church-owned property to a military compound is a “violation of the laws of war.”

The commission said 267 dunums of land in the villages of Bardala and Tayseer in the Jordan Valley, being used for military purposes, are totally owned by the church. Catholic officials in Jerusalem and Amman were unavailable for comment.

Pope Francis welcomed Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to the Vatican on Nov. 15. They discussed the creation of conditions conducive to resuming Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, as well as the status of Jerusalem.

Issa said the issue of land confiscations, especially in the Jordan Valley, looms larger after Israel’s Parliament passed a law that gives Jews special status over non-Jews. 

“These violations are part of a larger Israeli effort to Judaize all lands that belong to Arab Christians and Muslims,” he added.

Churches have been embroiled in a major confrontation with Israel over attempts to force them to pay taxes. 

This led to the closure for three days of Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre in February until Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to solve the problem.

