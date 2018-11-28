You are here

King Fahd cultural center introduces Islamic history, civilization in Argentina

King Fahd Cultural Center exhibition in Argentina inaugurated.
King Fahd Cultural Center exhibition in Argentina inaugurated. (SPA)
Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
King Fahd cultural center introduces Islamic history, civilization in Argentina

  • The exhibition aims to introduce visitors of the cultural center to Islamic history and civilization
  • It also showcases Saudi Arabia’s efforts to serve the Two Holy Mosques and promote communication with different civilizations and cultures
Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi deputy minister of Islamic affairs, call and guidance inaugurated the permanent exhibition at the King Fahd Islamic Cultural Center in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires, in the presence of Latin American Muslim religious leaders.

Tawfiq Abdul Aziz Al-Sudairy toured the exhibition, which includes sections on the Vision 2030 reform plan, prophets and messengers, Arabic calligraphy and Islamic manuscripts, and Saudi heritage.

The exhibition aims to introduce visitors of the cultural center to Islamic history and civilization, and to the Saudi state’s efforts to serve the Two Holy Mosques and promote communication with different civilizations and cultures.

Al-Sudairy also toured the King Fahd Mosque, which is a landmark in Buenos Aires. The director of the cultural center, Ali bin Awadah Al-Shamrani, briefed him about the mosque, its most important needs, and how it serves Muslim communities in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Earlier, Al-Sudairy chaired a meeting of the center’s Supreme Council of Trustees on behalf of the minister of Islamic affairs, call and guidance, Dr. Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdul Aziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Asheikh.

Al-Sudairy said in a speech at the start of the meeting that the center reflects the Saudi leadership’s keenness to communicate with the peoples of Latin America and the world to spread the culture of tolerance and moderation in Islam.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance is honored to supervise Islamic and cultural centers worldwide with the aim of exporting moderate Islam, opposing extremist groups and disseminating the values of peaceful coexistence among different civilizations, he added.

Saudi Arabia pledges $50 mln to UN Palestinian refugee agency

Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
Saudi Arabia pledges $50 mln to UN Palestinian refugee agency

  • Saudi Arabia has pledged $50 million to UNRWA which has been hit by the withdrawal of all US funding
  • The announcement was made at a press conference in the Saudi capital
Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia has pledged on Wednesday $50 million to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), which has been hit by the withdrawal of all US funding, an official said.
The announcement was made at a press conference in the Saudi capital by the director of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, Abdullah al-Rabeea.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump cut aid for Palestinians and announced it would no longer provide any funding to UNRWA, a week after cutting over $200 million in separate aid to Palestinians.
They were the latest in a series of controversial moves by the Trump administration that have thrilled Israel’s government but caused shock and dismay among international powers and Palestinians, making their dream of an independent state more distant than ever.

