King Fahd cultural center introduces Islamic history, civilization in Argentina

JEDDAH: The Saudi deputy minister of Islamic affairs, call and guidance inaugurated the permanent exhibition at the King Fahd Islamic Cultural Center in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires, in the presence of Latin American Muslim religious leaders.

Tawfiq Abdul Aziz Al-Sudairy toured the exhibition, which includes sections on the Vision 2030 reform plan, prophets and messengers, Arabic calligraphy and Islamic manuscripts, and Saudi heritage.

The exhibition aims to introduce visitors of the cultural center to Islamic history and civilization, and to the Saudi state’s efforts to serve the Two Holy Mosques and promote communication with different civilizations and cultures.

Al-Sudairy also toured the King Fahd Mosque, which is a landmark in Buenos Aires. The director of the cultural center, Ali bin Awadah Al-Shamrani, briefed him about the mosque, its most important needs, and how it serves Muslim communities in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Earlier, Al-Sudairy chaired a meeting of the center’s Supreme Council of Trustees on behalf of the minister of Islamic affairs, call and guidance, Dr. Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdul Aziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Asheikh.

Al-Sudairy said in a speech at the start of the meeting that the center reflects the Saudi leadership’s keenness to communicate with the peoples of Latin America and the world to spread the culture of tolerance and moderation in Islam.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance is honored to supervise Islamic and cultural centers worldwide with the aim of exporting moderate Islam, opposing extremist groups and disseminating the values of peaceful coexistence among different civilizations, he added.