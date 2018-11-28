You are here

  • Home
  • All verse, no chorus: Rocker-turned-poet Nader Mansour releases debut collection
﻿

All verse, no chorus: Rocker-turned-poet Nader Mansour releases debut collection

Nader Mansour releases debut poetry collection. (Supplied)
Updated 28 November 2018
Bojan Preradovic
0

All verse, no chorus: Rocker-turned-poet Nader Mansour releases debut collection

  • Nader Mansour released “Lastoucha3iran” (I am Not a Poet) — a book of Arabic-language poetry
  • Mansour is liberated by his newfound status as a poet
Updated 28 November 2018
Bojan Preradovic
0

BEIRUT: Just over five years ago, the Beirut-based Wanton Bishops — a musical vessel for the creative vision of charismatic frontman Nader Mansour — took the region by storm with their Sixties-Psychedelia-tinged, visceral variety of blues-rock and their critically acclaimed debut album “Sleep With The Lights On.”

After a trip to America to explore the roots of Mississippi blues, the singer-guitarist returned to Lebanon looking to reinvent the Bishops’ sound. 2016’s “Nowhere Everywhere” EP pushed “our blues-induced rock and roll down an ethnic electronic highway,” he said at the time.

Now, the mercurial talent is reinventing himself once more with the cautiously titled “Lastoucha3iran” (I am Not a Poet) — a book of Arabic-language poetry, which he launched on November 7.

An unexpected encounter at the local library first led him to consider publishing his work: “I went in to print off a few of my poems, but, brute that I am, I jam the machine,” he told Arab News. “This old lady walks toward me with such grace, unjams the paper, starts reading, and with a mixture of disdain and admiration looks at me and says, ‘How can such a savage write such beautiful words? You should publish them.’ And so the idea was born.”

His initial impetus to explore writing verse was wrapped in “a healing process from a failed relationship (which) ended up being an introspective exploration that taught me a whole lot about myself, about others, and about our generation in general.”

He’s particularly fond of “Qasaman Bi Allah,” a poem he dubbed an “ultimate anthem of despair, an oath I took to never love anyone else. Now I know it’s not true, but at the time it felt so definite.”

Mansour is clearly liberated by his newfound status as a poet. “I’m claustrophobic, man! You can’t keep me in a cage,” he declared exuberantly.

He dedicates the book to all the members of his generation, he explained: “It resembles them, it talks about them, and to them.”

Topics: poetry verses writting

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Makkah governor launches Arabic poetry award
0
Travel
Viva la revolución: Politics, poetry, painting and passion in León

The Breakdown: Faissal El-Malak — “Hallowed Threads”

From RAK to DRAK. (Supplied)
Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
0

The Breakdown: Faissal El-Malak — “Hallowed Threads”

  • Palestinian designer talks us through the piece "From RAK to DRAK"
  • He looked at an advertising and calligraphy shop as a theme
Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Dubai-based Palestinian designer talks us through the piece he created for the exhibition “From RAK to DRAK” as part of Dubai Design Week.
Design Ras Al Khor invited three designers to investigate the community of Ras Al Khor. My task was to look at an advertising and calligraphy shop as a theme to respond to.

I found a tiny shop — Al Arif Advertising and Calligraphy — but they didn’t have a calligrapher; they basically use software. So I was sitting there trying to get some idea of what I could do, and I looked up and saw these religious stickers — ‘Dua’ stickers — very brightly colored, on vinyl, and with a really interesting Islamic design. For me, they were very nostalgic, because if you grew up in the region they are part of your visual language. And it was very interesting to see these designs that originated centuries ago, and have trickled down to this little print shop in this industrial area of Dubai to be printed on plastic. That was an interesting journey. So I wanted to use those designs, but in my own way.
Also, I recently came back from a two-week workshop for Gulf-based designers at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. When I was there, I saw this sakkos — an Orthodox Church vestment from 17th century Iran. And the dialogue between cultures in that piece was interesting to me. So I replicated that garment, but using my traditional artisanal fabric as a base. I applied roughly the same design placement, but with modern interpretations inspired by the stickers. And it was all done using embroidery, because the whole point was to create something handmade.

It’s signed too, in a discreet way, as artisans would, traditionally. I worked with a calligrapher to create the signatures; you have my name; Adnan, the embroiderer; Ibrahim, the calligrapher; and Al Arif, the shop.
With fashion design, you really have to shape your designs in a commercial way. So it sometimes ends up watering down to something that’s not as spectacular as your original idea. Which is fine. That’s the nature of the market. But projects like these are an amazing opportunity to just create for the sake of creating; to really work on the concept without thinking about whether or not it will sell. It was a lot of fun. And it reminded me why I’m doing what I do and why I love it.

Topics: designer artist designs

Related

0
Art & Culture
Making Dubai Design Week a creative success
0
Art & Culture
Opening the door to Middle Eastern designers at Dubai Design Week

Latest updates

Putin credits Saudi Crown Prince for OPEC’s commitment to production
0
Police watch on as angry mob beats man to death
0
The Six: How to celebrate UAE National Day 
0
Houthis use civilians as human shields in Hodeidah - Yemen prime minister
0
Award-winning photojournalist detained in China
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.