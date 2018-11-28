You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia pledges $50m to UN Palestinian refugee agency
﻿

Saudi Arabia pledges $50m to UN Palestinian refugee agency

Palestinian pupils protest in front of a school administered by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)and financed by US aid, in the Balata refugee camp near Nablus in the occupied West Bank on September 25, 2018. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia pledges $50m to UN Palestinian refugee agency

  • Saudi Arabia has pledged $50 million to UNRWA which has been hit by the withdrawal of all US funding
  • The announcement was made at a press conference in the Saudi capital
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia has pledged on Wednesday $50 million to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), which has been hit by the withdrawal of all US funding, an official said.
The announcement was made at a press conference in the Saudi capital by the director of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, Abdullah al-Rabeea.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump cut aid for Palestinians and announced it would no longer provide any funding to UNRWA, a week after cutting over $200 million in separate aid to Palestinians.
They were the latest in a series of controversial moves by the Trump administration that have thrilled Israel’s government but caused shock and dismay among international powers and Palestinians, making their dream of an independent state more distant than ever.

Topics: Palestine Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Middle-East
Palestinian FM calls for two-state solution as 14 injured in Gaza protest
Update 0
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia crown prince meets President Beji Caid Essebsi in Tunisia

Pompeo: Saudi Arabia is a powerful force for stability

Updated 10 min 52 sec ago
Arab News
0

Pompeo: Saudi Arabia is a powerful force for stability

Updated 10 min 52 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia is a powerful force for stability in the Middle East.

He also praised Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for moving the country in a reformist direction.

Topics: Mike Pompeo Saudi Arabia Yemen

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala flexes muscles in Russia
0
Saudi Arabia will not act alone says oil minister as Putin sees crude at $60 as 'fine'
0
Pompeo: Saudi Arabia is a powerful force for stability
0
British minister promotes post-Brexit trade in Israel
0
Egypt unearths eight ancient mummies
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.