British student faces assault charges after attacking Syrian refugee classmate

DUBAI: A 16-year-old boy faces charges of assault after video footage that appears to show him attacking a fellow student – a Syrian refugee – was circulated on social media.
The video shows what appears to be British school children walking across a field, one of them, a boy, walks up to who is believed to be the Syrian child and throws him to the ground.
The attacker then grabs the victim by the throat and pours water over his face saying, “I’ll drown you.”
Now West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the alleged assault.
“A 16-year-old youth has been interviewed and reported for summons, for an offense of assault,” the statement from West Yorkshire Police read, adding; “he will appear at Youth Court in due course.”
Police confirmed that the incident happened on Oct. 25, 2018.
British press reported that the attack happened on playing fields at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield, north England.
The police statement added that the incident “has been subject to thorough investigation since it was reported to us the day after (the attack). The victim and his family are receiving ongoing support from police and other agencies.”
The incident was not the first time the boy has been subjected to bullying.
In the video, one of his arms can be seen covered in a blue cast after another incident which police confirmed they had previously investigated.
A crowdfunding page has been set up since the incident and has already raised nearly $68,000.
