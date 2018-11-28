British student faces assault charges after attacking Syrian refugee classmate

You are here

A 16-year-old boy faces charges of assault after video footage that appears to show him attacking a fellow student – a Syrian refugee – was circulated on social media.
DUBAI: A 16-year-old boy faces charges of assault after video footage that appears to show him attacking a fellow student – a Syrian refugee – was circulated on social media.
The video shows what appears to be British school children walking across a field, one of them, a boy, walks up to who is believed to be the Syrian child and throws him to the ground.
The attacker then grabs the victim by the throat and pours water over his face saying, “I’ll drown you.”
Now West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the alleged assault.
“A 16-year-old youth has been interviewed and reported for summons, for an offense of assault,” the statement from West Yorkshire Police read, adding; “he will appear at Youth Court in due course.”
Police confirmed that the incident happened on Oct. 25, 2018.
British press reported that the attack happened on playing fields at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield, north England.
The police statement added that the incident “has been subject to thorough investigation since it was reported to us the day after (the attack). The victim and his family are receiving ongoing support from police and other agencies.”
The incident was not the first time the boy has been subjected to bullying.
In the video, one of his arms can be seen covered in a blue cast after another incident which police confirmed they had previously investigated.
A crowdfunding page has been set up since the incident and has already raised nearly $68,000.

Peace only way forward for Pakistan, India: PM Khan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kartarpur Corridor on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 28 November 2018
WAJAHAT ALI
Sanjay Kumar
0

Peace only way forward for Pakistan, India: PM Khan

  • Imran Khan urged the longtime South Asian foes to let go of the past
  • The Kartarpur corridor will make it easier for Sikhs in India to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib
Updated 28 November 2018
WAJAHAT ALI Sanjay Kumar
0

It is foolish to believe that two nuclear-armed nations could go to war with each other, and peace is the only way forward for New Delhi and Islamabad, Pakistan’s prime minister said on Wednesday.

Imran Khan, who was speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for a border gate in Kartarpur near India, urged the longtime South Asian foes to let go of the past. Pakistan would take two steps toward friendship even if India only took one, he said.

“The longer we don’t break the shackles of the past, we will remain captive to it. The blame game will continue and the two countries will persist with point scoring,” he added.

The Kartarpur corridor will make it easier for Sikhs in India to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, where the founder of the religion is believed to have spent the last years of his life. 

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Dr. Muhammed Faisal told Arab News that the decision to facilitate visa-free entry for pilgrims is “a very positive development” for minorities in the region.

“(The idea) has found success and traction with the Indian side, which is very, very good,” he said.

While India has welcomed the corridor project, its foreign minister scotched the idea of talks.

“I am happy,” said Sushma Swaraj. “For the last 20 years India has been asking for the Kartarpur corridor, and for the first time Pakistan’s government has responded positively.”

But the resumption of talks and the Kartarpur project are two different things, she added.

“Bilateral dialogue will always see that terror and talks don’t go together. The moment Pakistan stops terrorist activities in India, the dialogue can start,” she said.

There have been mixed feelings in India about a warming of ties with its rival. India’s Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu called the corridor project “a bridge between the people of the two countries.” 

But Amarinder Singh, chief minister of the Indian state of Punjab, said Pakistan should rein in its army and blamed the country’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for trying to revive the Khalistani movement, which seeks a separate homeland for Sikhs.

“Terrorist groups working at the behest of the ISI-backed KLF (Khalistan Liberation Force) and other groups based in Pakistan are clearly working on a conspiracy to destabilize Punjab,” Singh said. 

But India’s former high commissioner to Pakistan, T. C. A. Raghavan, said there should not be too much concern about the Khalistanis.

“It shouldn’t lead to a breakdown of the relationship between India and Pakistan. After all, we have concerns about Khalistanis in Canada, yet we have a relationship with Canada,” he told Arab News.

“We have concerns about Khalistanis in the UK. That doesn’t mean we should stop everything with the UK,” he said. 

“We have to adjust the concerns and we have to be cautious. We should ensure that Khalistanis are isolated. Anyway, no one gives them much importance.”

