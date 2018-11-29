You are here

  • Home
  • Trump ex-lawyer pleads guilty to misleading Congress
﻿

Trump ex-lawyer pleads guilty to misleading Congress

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, exits federal court, November 29, 2018 in New York City. (Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 29 November 2018
AFP
0

Trump ex-lawyer pleads guilty to misleading Congress

  • Cohen began talking with the Mueller investigation after he pleaded guilty on August 21 to bank fraud and campaign finance violations in a separate deal with New York prosecutors
  • Mueller is investigating whether the Trump election campaign in 2016 colluded with Russian efforts to damage his opponent, Hillary Clinton
Updated 29 November 2018
AFP
0

NEW YORK: President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in a New York court Thursday in connection with misleading Congress over the ongoing Russia investigation, US media reported.
The 52-year-old exited a Manhattan federal court dressed in a suit on Thursday, ignoring questions from a mob of reporters and got wordlessly into the back of a vehicle before being driven away.
In September, his lawyer said that Cohen had been providing "critical information" to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigators.
Cohen, once one of Trump's top aides, began talking with the Mueller investigation after he pleaded guilty on August 21 to bank fraud and campaign finance violations in an separate deal with New York prosecutors.
Mueller is investigating whether the Trump election campaign in 2016 colluded with Russian efforts to damage his opponent, Hillary Clinton, and whether Trump has sought to illegally obstruct the investigation.
But the span of the investigation also reportedly encompasses Trump's business dealings, to which Cohen had a front row seat for years as a senior executive in the president's real estate business in New York, the Trump Organization.
Once known as Trump's "pit bull" and right-hand man, Cohen was privy to multi-million-dollar deals and payments to two alleged lovers -- whose claims could have potentially sabotaged his boss's 2016 election.
In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to charges involving his arrangement of payouts of hush money to those women - widely thought to be porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal - before the 2016 election.
Hanging Trump out to dry, Cohen testified under oath in court that the president directed him to break campaign finance law, while pleading guilty to bank and tax fraud.

Topics: Micheal cohen COngress Donald Trump

Related

0
World
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen providing info in Mueller probe
0
World
Trump strongly defends use of tear gas on caravan migrants

Indian police break up global virus scam

Those arrested have been running the scam for months. (AP)
Updated 29 November 2018
AP
0

Indian police break up global virus scam

  • The arrests were made after input from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and Interpol
  • Police recovered hard drives, servers, laptops, cellphones and computers
Updated 29 November 2018
AP
0

NEW DELHI: Indian police said Thursday they have arrested nearly two dozen people on suspicion of defrauding people around the world by sending fake pop-up messages warning them that their computers were infected with a virus and offering to fix the problem at a price.
Police officer Ajay Pal Sharma said those arrested Tuesday and Wednesday posed as representatives of Microsoft and other companies and used their logos.
The arrests were made after input from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and Interpol, Sharma said. Microsoft was the complainant in the case.
He said those arrested have been running the scam out of call centers in the Indian capital and the neighboring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for months.
The pop-up messages prompted victims in the United States, Britain, Australia and other countries to call a phone number shown on their computer screens, he said. They would then be scammed out of money in exchange for supposedly fixing the problem.
Those arrested were mostly people in their 20s and early 30s who quit their jobs in call centers. Police recovered hard drives, servers, laptops, cellphones and computers from them, Sharma said.
In 2016, Mumbai police arrested 70 people for allegedly cheating thousands of Americans. They would call their victims from call centers in Mumbai and tell them that they owed unpaid taxes and should buy prepaid cash cards to settle the debts or face jail.

Topics: India

Related

0
World
Thai proposal for all-powerful cyber agency alarms businesses, activists
0
World
51 states pledge support for global cybersecurity rules

Latest updates

TheFace: Nouf Altoaimi, Saudi Arabia’s first woman to be accredited as business valuer
0
Ad Diriyah: Jewel of the Kingdom now home to the Middle East’s first Formula E race
0
Iraq sentences former minister in absentia on graft charges
0
What We Are Buying Today: Lassiq
0
Arab coalition hands Hadramout role to Yemen coast guard
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.