Saudi crown prince and Indian PM meet in Buenos Aires

JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Argentina and discussed cooperation between the two countries in security, energy and investments, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Friday.
The two leaders, who are attending the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, also discussed Saudi Arabia’s readiness to supply India with all its needs of oil and petroleum products and Saudi oil giant Aramco’s investments in the fields of oil refining and oil storage in India, SPA said.
The meeting took place at the crown prince’s residence in the Argentinean capital.
SPA said the two leaders reviewed the prospects of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries in the political, security, economic, investment, agricultural, energy, cultural and technical fields.
"Investment opportunities in the field of infrastructure were discussed through (Saudi Arabia's) Public Investment Fund, as well as investment opportunities in the agricultural field in order to replace agricultural imports from other countries to the Kingdom," it said.
The crown prince and Modi also agreed on investing in solar energy, it added.
Modi invited Saudi Arabia to join the initiative of the International Solar Energy Federation and the crown prince announced the Kingdom's acceptance of the invitation.