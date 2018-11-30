You are here

Saudi crown prince and Indian PM meet in Buenos Aires

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
  • The meeting took place ahead of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires
  • During the meeting, the crown prince accepted India's invitation for Saudi Arabia to join the initiative of the International Solar Energy Federation
JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Argentina and discussed cooperation between the two countries in security, energy and investments, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Friday.
The two leaders, who are attending the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, also discussed Saudi Arabia’s readiness to supply India with all its needs of oil and petroleum products and Saudi oil giant Aramco’s investments in the fields of oil refining and oil storage in India, SPA said. 
The meeting took place at the crown prince’s residence in the Argentinean capital.
SPA said the two leaders reviewed the prospects of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries in the political, security, economic, investment, agricultural, energy, cultural and technical fields.
"Investment opportunities in the field of infrastructure were discussed through (Saudi Arabia's) Public Investment Fund, as well as investment opportunities in the agricultural field in order to replace agricultural imports from other countries to the Kingdom," it said.
The crown prince and Modi also agreed on investing in solar energy, it added. 
Modi invited Saudi Arabia to join the initiative of the International Solar Energy Federation and the crown prince announced the Kingdom's acceptance of the invitation.

 

UK PM May to hold bilateral meeting with Saudi crown prince

UK PM May to hold bilateral meeting with Saudi crown prince

JEDDAH: British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit in Argentina, her spokesman confirmed on Friday.
The meeting will take place at 20:00 GMT.

Prince Mohammed arrived in Buenos Aires Wednesday ahead of the summit that is due to start on Friday and will last two days.

Following his arrival, the Saudi crown prince met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and discussed cooperation between the two countries in security, energy and investments.
The two leaders, who are attending the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, also discussed Saudi Arabia’s readiness to supply India with all its needs of oil and petroleum products and Saudi oil giant Aramco’s investments in the fields of oil refining and oil storage in India, SPA said. 

