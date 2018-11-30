You are here

Lebanon finance minister, World Bank urge formation of government

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said in a statement a new government was needed soon. (Reuters)
Updated 30 November 2018
Reuters
Lebanon finance minister, World Bank urge formation of government

  • Politicians have repeatedly warned there is a risk of economic crisis if a government is not formed soon
  • The World Bank has committed $2.2 billion for projects in Lebanon including transport and job creation
Updated 30 November 2018
Reuters
BEIRUT: The World Bank and Lebanon’s caretaker finance minister jointly called on Friday for the formation of a new government after half a year of political stalemate, saying a new administration was needed to halt “confusion” over the economy.
Almost seven months since the parliamentary election, Prime Minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri has hit a wall in his efforts to form a national unity government as political factions jostle for positions in a new cabinet.
Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil and World Bank Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa Ferid BelHajj said in a statement a new government was needed soon, “to put an end to the confusion over the financial and economic situation and to produce a climate of confidence regarding the future of projects scheduled for Lebanon.”
Politicians have repeatedly warned there is a risk of economic crisis if a government is not formed soon.
The World Bank has committed $2.2 billion for projects in Lebanon including transport and job creation. But around $800 million is unused while awaiting government approval and Lebanon must pay commitment fees on it.
Members of the outgoing cabinet have remained in office in a caretaker capacity but are unable to take major decisions until a new cabinet is named.
More than $11 billion of international donor funding pledged in April is also contingent on a new government making a tangible commitment to economic reform.
BelHajj and another World Bank official two weeks ago said Lebanon was losing momentum and there was a risk donors might start losing interest.
Lebanon has the world’s third highest debt-to-GDP ratio and a new government must be in place before Lebanon embarks on major fiscal reforms. The International Monetary Fund said in June these reforms are urgently needed to put the debt on a sustainable footing.
The World Bank estimates Lebanon’s national debt will stand at 155 percent of gross domestic product by the end of 2018 and that a rise in current spending will increase the fiscal deficit to 8.3 percent of GDP in 2018, from 6.6 percent in 2017.

Topics: World Bank Lebanon government Ali Hassan khalil

Tunisia arrests 12 suspected Daesh members, dismantles cells: ministry

Updated 30 November 2018
AFP
Tunisia arrests 12 suspected Daesh members, dismantles cells: ministry

  • A laboratory producing explosives and electronic components has also been uncovered in a Tunis suburb
  • Investigators confiscated “a very large quantity of explosive and chemical products, along with a drone equipped for remote bombings”
Updated 30 November 2018
AFP
TUNIS: Authorities have arrested 12 suspected members of Daesh and seized bomb making materials since a suicide attack last month, the interior ministry said Friday.
Authorities have also “dismantled four takfiri (Sunni extremist) sleeper cells in several parts of Tunisia,” the ministry said in a statement.
The announcement follows an attack by 30-year-old female suicide bomber Mna Guebla on October 29 that wounded 26 people on the capital’s busy upmarket Avenue Habib Gourguiba, in the first militant attack in the capital since November 2015.
The attack went unclaimed but the Tunisian authorities said the suicide bomber had sworn allegiance to Daesh.
Police have arrested 12 people suspected of supporting Daesh, an interior ministry spokesman told AFP, without specifying where and when the arrests were made, nor the suspects’ links to the perpetrator of October’s attack in Tunis.
The suicide bomber had contact with Daesh officials “inside and outside the country, and liaised with them over the Internet,” the ministry said in its statement.
The Daesh officials had taught the bomber how to make explosive devices, and she built the one used in the attack, the statement said.
A laboratory producing explosives and electronic components has also been uncovered in a Tunis suburb, the ministry said.
The four dismantled cells are suspected of having been in contact “with terrorist officials entrenched in the Tunisian mountains to organize a series of attacks... aimed at sensitive targets with weapons, a car, poison or remote explosives,” the statement said.
Investigators confiscated “a very large quantity of explosive and chemical products, along with a drone equipped for remote bombings,” the statement added, without specifying where the haul was found.
In a separate statement late on Thursday, the interior ministry said a police patrol had been targeted by an armed group in the middle of Kasserine, a marginalized city in western Tunisia.
A passerby was shot and wounded, the ministry said, adding that an investigation was underway to determine whether the attack was linked to extremist groups holed up in nearby mountains bordering Algeria.
Thousands of Tunisians have joined extremist groups fighting in Iraq, Syria and neighboring Libya.
In November 2015, a suicide bombing killed 12 security agents on a bus used by the presidential guard, in an attack claimed by Daesh.
In June 2015, a student went on a shooting rampage in the coastal resort of Sousse and killed 38 people, including 30 Britons and an attack in March that year on the Bardo National Museum in Tunis left 22 people dead, all but one of them foreign tourists.
Those attacks, also claimed by Daesh, devastated Tunisia’s crucial tourism sector.

Topics: Tunisia Daesh terrorist cells

