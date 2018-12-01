You are here

Microsoft’s market value overtakes Apple’s to close out week

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella listens to a question as he sits in front of the Windows logo during the annual Microsoft Corp. (File/AP/Ted S. Warren)
SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft Corp’s stock market value closed above Apple Inc’s for the first time in eight years on Friday as the Windows maker benefited from growth in cloud computing while Apple was hit by investor concern about iPhone demand.
Shares of Microsoft rose 0.6 percent to end the week at $110.89, putting its market capitalization at $851.2 billion. Apple shares fell 0.5 percent to $178.58 on the day, adding up to a market value of $847.4 billion.
The two stocks jostled for the top spot over the course of the week, with Microsoft’s stock market value exceeding Apple’s at several points in intra-day trading but not at the close.
Both companies’ market capitalizations were calculated using outstanding shares reported in their most recent 10-Q filings.
Apple’s market capitalization overtook Microsoft’s in 2010 as Microsoft struggled with slow demand for personal computers, due in part to the explosion of smartphones like the iPhone.
After Satya Nadella took over as chief executive in 2014, Microsoft reduced its reliance on Windows software for PCs and became a major player in cloud computing, second only to Amazon.com Inc.
In recent months, technology shares have been punished by investors worried about rising interest rates and the potential consequences of the US-China trade war.
Apple shares are now 19.6 percent lower than on Nov. 1, when the company warned after the regular session that holiday-quarter sales would likely miss Wall Street expectations.
Global demand for smartphones has slowed in recent years.
Thirty-three analysts recommend buying Microsoft’s stock, with just one sell rating and one neutral, according to Refinitiv data.
Twenty-five analysts have positive ratings on Apple, 16 are neutral and none recommend selling, the data show.
Analysts on average expect Microsoft’s revenue to increase 12.7 percent for its fiscal year 2019 ending in June, compared with an estimated 5 percent rise for Apple’s fiscal 2019, which ends in Sept, according to the Refinitiv data.

Remittances in Oman drop as expats decrease in number

DUBAI: Remittances in Oman have dropped this year, as numbers of expats in the country continue to decline, according to local daily Times of Oman.

Latest data showed a consistent decline in four of the country’s biggest expat communities – Indians, Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, and Tanzanians.

The National Center for Statistics and Information reported a 2.8 per cent drop in the number of Indian expats, 4.4 per cent in Bangladeshi expats, 6.9 per cent in Pakistani workers, and 8.4 per cent in Tanzanian workers. Most of the expats who left Oman held white collar jobs, according to NCSI.

The decline is seen as an effect of the country’s current Omanisation policies that prioritize more Omanis in job placements.

One official from an exchange house in Oman said the potential incomes from the white-collar workers who left the country would have contributed to the country’s remittances output.  

“There is a year-on-year fall in expat numbers, and any decrease in the expat numbers will definitely lead to a reduction in remittances. Obviously, this affects our business as well, because all of these things are directly linked,” Mustafa Sultan Exchange’s PK Subudhi said.

Subudhi said he is not expecting a huge “jump in remittances in 2019,” but remains optimistic for a gradual increase from current figures. 

The Omanization drive is part of a government’s push to recruit more of its citizens, a similar push is underway across the GCC where countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have also been trying to increase the number of locals in employment.

